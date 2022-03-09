Submit Release
Gov. Pritzker Announces $19.7 Million in Grants for 36 Illinois Public Museum Projects - 3/9/2022

Gov. Pritzker Announces $19.7 Million in Grants for 36 Illinois Public Museum Projects

SPRINGFIELD – Thirty-six Illinois museums will receive a total of $19.7 million in state capital investments to improve their facilities and develop new exhibits, Gov. JB Pritzker announced today. The investments are made possible through the Illinois Public Museum Capital Grants Program, funded by the governor’s bipartisant Rebuild Illinois capital program, the first in nearly a decade.

“Rebuilding Illinois means investing in all types of infrastructure that improve communities and the quality of life for local residents. That includes an investment in the museums that protect our cultural heritage and offer unique programs and events for visitors to enjoy,” Gov. Pritzker said. “I am pleased to see the array of improvements and exhibits that will happen as a result of our 2022 Public Museum Capital Grants, made possible through the Rebuild Illinois capital program.”

The Illinois Public Museum Capital Grants Program, administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, is open to any museum operated by local government or located on municipally owned land. The maximum grant award for projects is $750,000, and matching fundsare required in many cases based on museum attendance levels.

“Museums are an important economic driver and point of pride in communities throughout Illinois,” said Colleen Callahan, director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. “Providing funding for capital improvements and exciting new exhibits helps to create jobs, attract more visitors, and boost local tourism.”

The Illinois Public Museums awarded Capital Grants are listed below. More information about the Illinois Public Museum Capital Grants Program is available online at https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/grants/Pages/Museum-Capital-Grants.aspx.

