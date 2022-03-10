Atlantic Medical Imaging implements two software services from Cranberry Peak: ScriptAid and ezCDS

ScriptAid to collect imaging order prescriptions from patients. ezCDS, a CDSM to manage advanced imaging appropriateness consultations for paper/fax orders.

CAMBRIDGE, MA, USA, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlantic Medical Imaging (AMI) is implementing Cranberry Peak’s ScriptAid software service for streamlined access to imaging order prescriptions. ScriptAid supports collection of scripts and/or order document information from patients before their imaging appointment. With state of art software and modern communication technology, ease of use, available for patients in more than 100 languages, and designed to fit into the current imaging staff workflow, ScriptAid can both improve operational efficiency for imaging centers and enhance patients’ experience.

In addition, AMI is implementing Cranberry Peak’s ezCDS, a CMS qualified clinical decision support mechanism (CDSM) for the Appropriate Use Criteria Program (AUC), supporting the implementation of Protecting Access to Medicare Act of 2014 (PAMA). With several flexible workflows, referring providers will be able to easily access and use ezCDS to consult the appropriateness of advanced imaging orders. In addition to facilitating evidence-based medicine and standards of care at the point of care, ezCDS is also transforming user experience in healthcare, enabling practical workflows that are easy to deploy by outpatient imaging centers for referral networks; all in an effort to reduce physician burnout.

“We collaborate closely with our network of providers to ensure we provide the best possible care for our patients. We are deploying a practical workflow for imaging appropriateness at the point of ordering for our referring providers, and we look forward to working with Cranberry Peak’s team to implement their clinical decision support service,“ said Dr. David Levi, CEO at AMI. ‘We are excited by Cranberry Peak’s innovative product, its modern integration approach, in addition to Cranberry Peak’s focus on customers.”

“We’ve been working with AMI for a while, and their team is impressive – focusing on operational efficiency, on excellent experience for both referring providers and patients and on adopting modern technology to support these goals,” said Neculai Archip, PhD, MBA, the Founder and CEO of Cranberry Peak. “The solutions we are deploying at AMI are supporting these goals, and we look forward to working with their team. Imaging centers such as AMI have the opportunity to create benchmarks for operational efficiency and clinical care.”

About Cranberry Peak

Cambridge, MA based Cranberry Peak Corp. is a leader in digital health, providing AI, conversational interfaces, clinical decision support technology to support streamlined radiology orders. In addition to enabling evidence-based medicine and standards of care, at the point of care, with the goal of improving healthcare delivery, Cranberry Peak is also aiming at reducing physician burnout.

For more information, please visit www.CranberryPeak.com or email contact@cranberrypeak.com

About Atlantic Medical Imaging

Atlantic Medical Imaging (AMI) is a quality-driven medical imaging practice committed to clinical excellence by providing innovative service and compassionate care. With 58 board certified, sub-specialty trained radiologists, 700 staff members and 16 office locations in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Ocean and Monmouth Counties, AMI is the largest and most comprehensive provider of imaging services in central and southeastern New Jersey.

For more information, call 609-677-XRAY (9729), or visit www.aminj.com.