THE ARC OF LOUDOUN ANNOUNCES DIGITAL COMMUNICATION AGENCY OF RECORD

Leesburg, VA — March 28, 2022 — The Arc of Loudoun, having announced an open competition for a marketing communications support vendor via a Request for Proposal on January 10, 2022, has selected Information Experts as its agency of record. The agency will immediately begin coordinating a communications plan and implementing the many outreach materials for The Arc and its six constituent program entities: The Ability Fitness Center, A Life Like Yours (ALLY) Advocacy Center, Aurora Behavior Clinic, Aurora School, Open Door Learning Center Preschool, and Project Horse.
The Arc of Loudoun CEO, Lisa Kimball, commented:
“Because the need for disabilities-related services is expanding in the region, The Arc of Loudoun is developing new offerings and growing our programs. We’re also exploring options to relocate to a different facility in Loudoun County to support our growth. We need a truly proficient marketing and communications partner to maximize our M&C budget – and we have that partner now in Information Experts.”
The Arc and Information Experts had been working together on a more tactical, as-needed basis in 2021.
“Information Experts redeveloped and enhanced our website over the past year, and the expertise and experience that they brought to that effort proved their ability to efficiently, effectively, and creatively deliver solutions that surpass expectations. We’re confident that Information Experts will continue to be an integral part of The Arc of Loudoun’s ongoing success,” said Lisa Kimball.
Adam Levin, CEO of Information Experts, added:
“We help organizations communicate their “Why,” and The Arc has as great and inspiring a “Why” as any organization that I or anybody on my team have ever encountered. We are honored to be the agency selected to help them achieve their communications objectives and will give them our all.”
About The Arc of Loudoun
Since 1967, The Arc of Loudoun has been dedicated to serving people with disabilities and their families. Its mission is expressed through six integrated programs – Ability Fitness Center, A Life Like Yours (ALLY) Advocacy Center, Aurora Behavior Clinic, Aurora School, Open Door Learning Center Preschool, and Project Horse.
About Information Experts
Information Experts is a 27-year-old, Reston-based marketing services agency specializing in digital and print strategic communications for corporations, associations, non-profits, and Federal agencies. Services comprise communications plans, creative content, print and website design and development, multimedia and video production, and online advertising.
