WHITEOUT: Succeeding Beyond The Unexpected

WHITEOUT Sean Collinson, Author

Best-selling author, Sean Collinson, gives you the blueprint on how to thrive after life's most unexpected circumstances

We all have time in common & none of it to waste. The day I got hit changed my life & my will to live became the formula for success. WHITEOUT shares the blueprint for surviving the unexpected. ” — Sean Collinson

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspired by real life events, it's no mistake the best-selling author of 7 Keys to Love, Sean Collinson has found a way to share his most vulnerable moments in his latest book, WHITEOUT, available now on Amazon.com. After years as one of the most successful civil and family law mediators, Sean's unexpected motorcycle tragedy inspires a raw memoir of resilience, rescue, recovery and reward. WHITEOUT cautions us just how fleeting the human experience can be and reminds us to take a step back to appreciate the things that truly matter. Described as an easy read, similar to Don Miguel Ruiz's, The Four Agreements, the epiphany-inspired how-to-manual sheds a new light on accepting life's fatalistic moments as a pathway to get us back in tune with the people and things that really matter most.

Rave reviews grace the cover of the autobiography from hip hop royalty to American acting legends. No Limit CEO, Master P, calls the book "One of the most inspiring books to come along in years. Every sentence adds a new perspective on life." Film, television, and theatre icon, Blair Underwood, also had amazing things to say about Collinson's latest work calling the book "Beautifully written, impactful and heartwarming. Sean conveys a life changing message."

The best-selling author's book will be available this spring, and is now available. You can listen to the first chapter by visiting www.whiteoutbook.com and will be available for purchase and audio listening everywhere books are sold.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - SEAN COLLINSON

No stranger to re-writing his own story, born from a teen pregnancy, Sean was raised in Brooklyn, New York, by his mother and maternal grandmother, after his father was tragically killed by gun violence when Sean was a toddler. Despite the odds, he managed to navigate his way out of the streets. In 1988, the former hip hop artist was signed to Taboo Epic Records under the legendary, Clarence Avant. His success led him to become a world-renowned mediator, making appearances as professional counsel on The Dr. Phil Show. To date, Sean has mediated over a billion dollars in cases throughout the United States and abroad.