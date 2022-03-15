Teens and Adults Can Find Braces & Invisalign in Lancaster, PA, from Exeter Orthodontics

Exeter Orthodontics offers braces in Lancaster, PA

For over a decade, we have worked to break down the barriers to affordable orthodontic care and make a straighter, healthier smile more accessible for families across Pennsylvania.” — Dr. Lauren Wegrzyniak

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exeter Orthodontics has brought affordable braces and Invisalign to Lancaster County. The Lancaster orthodontist offers both braces and Invisalign to teen and adult patients.

This new location marks the sixth location of Exeter Orthodontics. Offices are also in Allentown, Exton, Harrisburg, Springfield, and Reading.

“We are excited to bring our affordable care to Lancaster,” says Dr. Lauren Wegrzyniak. “For over a decade, we have worked to break down the barriers to affordable orthodontic care and make a straighter, healthier smile more accessible for families across Pennsylvania and beyond.”

At Exeter Orthodontics, braces in Lancaster cost only $3,995. This all-inclusive cost covers x-rays, retainers, adjustments, repairs, and emergency visits. This “no hidden fees” approach has allowed Exeter Orthodontics to stand out in a market saturated by expensive care providers.

“No matter how long a patient’s treatment lasts, they will never pay more,” adds Dr. Wegrzyniak.

Invisalign in Lancaster is also available for only $3,995. Invisalign uses transparent, removable aligners to shift teeth into place. They are a popular option among adult patients.

To learn more about braces and Invisalign from Exeter Orthodontics in Lancaster, request a free consultation by visiting https://exeterorthodontics.com/lancaster-office/. New patients are welcome.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

