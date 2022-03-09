Submit Release
SAVI Appoints Paul Nagel as Chief Product Development Officer

Nagel joins SAVI as it continues to scale its revolutionary commercial AV hardware line

[SAVI's] ground-breaking, simplified approach to software and hardware is establishing a new standard for commercial integration – much like Control4 did for the residential space.”
— Paul Nagel
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAVI Controls, designer and manufacturer of commercial AV control and automation solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of Paul Nagel as the Chief Product Development Officer (CPDO) of SAVI.

With over 30 years of experience in the consumer and commercial tech space, Nagel is positioned to accelerate SAVI’s market growth with a comprehensive product development background and a proven track record of successful launches. As the CPDO, Nagel will be responsible for aligning SAVI’s consumer-driven product culture with scalable processes, data analytics, and metrics for success around the entire product lifecycle – from definition, architecture, and procurement to release, operations, and support.

“Paul’s work in building strong engineering and product management teams combined with his breadth of experience in quality control, supply chain management, and support make him an exciting addition to the SAVI team,” said SAVI CEO John Dorsey.

SAVI CTO, Derek Wilson, added, “His innovative nature and passion for creating better customer experiences align perfectly with our vision for the future. Paul will undoubtedly be a key contributor in SAVI’s continued success.”

“I’m thrilled to be back in the AV control and automation industry with SAVI,” said Paul Nagel. “Their ground-breaking, simplified approach to software and hardware is establishing a new standard for commercial integration – much like Control4 did for the residential space. I look forward to further enhancing their product offering to deliver revolutionary tools for commercial integrators and customers.”

Nagel previously served as the Vice President of Engineering for Control4 and most recently, as the Chief Product Development Officer for Halio, Inc., manufacturer of the world’s most advanced smart glass using electrochromic technology and cloud-based AI. During his tenure, he oversaw the development and launch of the company’s entire product line, including electronic controls, customer applications, could services, mobile applications, web applications, and installation tools. Nagel also holds 35 patents and has helped introduce countless products for other companies like 3Com, Compaq, US Robotics, and Kaya Labs.

About SAVI Controls
Established in 2014, SAVI Controls is revolutionizing commercial AV with a thoughtfully designed, full-scale AV control and automation solution focused on delivering incredible experiences to the end-user. SAVI believes that creating world-class experiences should be simple, with programming taking just hours, not weeks. SAVI’s revolutionary software, powerful hardware, and modern UI come together to streamline programming, installation, and expense, making it easy for integrators to create new and unique experiences with lighting, audio, digital signage, and video displays for entertainment and sporting venues, hospitality, corporate offices, bars, and restaurants. SAVI is available through certified dealers. For more information, visit www.savicontrols.com

