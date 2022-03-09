TWO HOSPICE OF DAVIDSON COUNTY STAFF APPOINTED TO NATIONAL COMMITTEES
Hospice of Davidson County is pleased to have two staff representatives serving on National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization professional work groups.LEXINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hospice of Davidson County, a recognized leader in the advancement of quality end-of-life care, is pleased to have two staff representatives serving on National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization professional work groups. Glen Hubbard, CPA, MBA, CHFP, and the Agency’s Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, serves on the NHPCO Finance and Information Systems Steering Committee. Chelsie Scearce, the Agency’s Manager of Volunteer Services, serves on the NHPCO’s Next Generation Leadership Advisory Council.
“Our agency is incredibly proud of these two professionals being recognized on the national stage”, says Laura Owen, Chief Executive Officer. “Not only has their leadership been recognized by their colleagues, they are now contributing on a national level to the advancement of the hospice and palliative care industry.”
In 2021, Glen Hubbard was invited to join the NHPCO Steering Committee to serve a 3-year term. Glen will provide leadership nationally to help steer the future of the hospice and palliative care industry. Glen has been with Hospice of Davidson County since 2012, and will bring over 20 years of experience in healthcare to the national steering committee.
Chelsie Scearce was appointed a 2-year term beginning on January 1, 2022. As a member of the Next Generation Leadership Advisory Council, Chelsie will directly impact leadership development with a focus on retention and engagement of young professionals in the field. This Advisory Council offers input and guidance to NHPCO leadership and the Board of Directors to best meet the needs of young industry professionals.
Hospice of Davidson County is pleased to have Agency programs, staff, and initiatives represented in the national spotlight. Both staff members’ appointments were determined by association Chairs in consultation with NHPCO staff, including Edo Branch, President & Chief Executive Officer of the NHPCO.
About Hospice of Davidson County
For almost 40 years, Hospice of Davidson County has been a recognized leader in the advancement of quality end-of-life care across the Piedmont Triad region. Each day, the ACHC accredited agency provides comfort for more than 150 patients and their families, in a variety of locations, including private homes, in long-term care and skilled-nursing facilities and at the Henry Etta & Bruce Hinkle Hospice House, the only inpatient hospice facility in Davidson County. For more information, please visit hospiceofdavidson.org or Facebook.
