TRUST BIOLOGIC™ ALIGNS ITS HEALING AND RECOVERY EFFORTS WITH PICKLEBALL’S ‘BRAINSDOC’ MIRCEA MORARIU

His practice as a neurologist and exceptional achievements as a pickleball pro represents the gold standard for TRUST Biologic's wellness and natural skincare brand for active agers”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TRUST Biologic is an all-natural wellness and skincare company championing active adults and seniors who rise to perform at the top of their game every day. TRUST recently added Men’s Pro Pickleball player Mircea Morariu of Florida as an Ambassador. Morariu is widely known in the pickleball community as ‘Brainsdoc’, because he is a practicing neurologist and neuroimaging specialist with 25 years of experience treating patients with disorders ranging from Alzheimer’s Disease, Parkinson’s Disease and strokes, to concussions and more.
“Exercise and a healthy diet are critically important for the brain, to avoid or delay cognitive impairment and mitigate the aging process,” Morariu said. “TRUST Biologic’s mission to relieve sore joints, muscles and inflammation due to an active and competitive lifestyle resonates with me.”
“We are thrilled to have Mircea Morariu represent us as an Ambassador,” TRUST President Jeffrey Johnson said. “His practice as a neurologist and exceptional achievements as a pickleball pro represents the gold standard for TRUST Biologic. What’s more, Mircea is the lead for the Senior Pro APP Tour Council and is Co-Captain of the East team for the prestigious Melissa McCurley Cup, at Flushing Meadow in New York City this summer.”
Competing in singles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles on the APP Tour can take a toll on even the most physically fit. TRUST Biologic’s Pain Gel roller contains an optimized blend of 500 mg CBD and 10 mg CBG, infused with menthol, camphor and licorice root, and natural extracts that penetrate and soothe sore muscles and joints.
According to the Sport and Fitness Industry Association (SFIA), pickleball grew by a whopping 39.3% last year to 4.8 million players, keeping pickleball’s status intact as the fastest growing sport for two years in a row. That figure is part of a five-year trend that has seen pickleball evolve from its humble origins in Bainbridge Island, Washington, into a sport with Olympic aspirations.
In addition to Morariu, TRUST has a nationwide network of pickleball influencers and Ambassadors from coast to coast. To inquire about becoming a TRUST Ambassador, contact ruth@trustbiologic.com.
About TRUST Biologic
Originally known as TRUST Beauty, the Company got its start in 2016 as an all-natural skincare company founded in Denver by Tom and Kelly Murphy. Over the years, customers requested more products to relieve actively-aging skin, muscles and joints. That’s when the team applied their topical skincare industry expertise to the next frontier, collaborating with leading-edge laboratories and formulators in the heart of Colorado’s cannabinoid movement. The Company has operations in Denver, Atlanta, New York and Phoenix and brand ambassadors around the country.
TRUST Biologic™ was formed to fully represent the new vision and commitment to self-care products with improved functionality to support the active aging market. The Company's best-selling 500mg CBD / 10mg CBG Pain Relief Gel roll-on formula goes the distance, with menthol, licorice root, jojoba, and other natural extracts that also assist in pain relief, cooling, recovery and the ability to keep moving every day, in your ‘happy place’ on the pickleball court!
