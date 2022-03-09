Route 147 Closed in Northumberland County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that Route 147 is closed in both directions between Route 61 at the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Sunbury to Route 4018 (Brush Valley Road) in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County, due to a rockslide with downed utilities.

A detour using Brush Valley Road, Route 890, and Route 61 is in place. The roadways is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should expect delays in travel.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

