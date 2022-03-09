SMi Group reports: taking place on 4th – 5th April 2022, Smart Water Systems invites Smart Water companies to sponsor

LONDON, NON UNITED STATES OR CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Call For Sponsors: SMi’s 11th Annual Smart Water Systems Conference 2022

SMi Group reports: taking place on 4th – 5th April 2022, Smart Water Systems invites Smart Water companies to sponsor

Do you operate in the Smart Water Systems field? Do you want to showcase your company to over a range of different smart water businesses and experts?

If the answer is yes, we invite you to submit your company to be part of our esteemed line-up of sponsors at the Smart Water Systems Conference taking place in London, UK on the 4th and 5th of April 2022. The smart water industry are increasingly looking to establish new platforms to help the leakage and metering issues being faced currently and this conference focuses on exactly that.

The conference will feature 16 engaging presentations from senior experts and case studies on smart water development as well as a cutting edge panel discussion from thought provoking industry leaders.

Interested companies can contact Andrew Gibbons, Project Manager on agibbons@smi-online.co.uk or +44 (0) 20 7827 6156.

Benefits of Sponsoring:

1) LAUNCH NEW PRODUCTS OR SERVICES AT SMART WATER SYSTEMS 2022 and give your company the opportunity to share the latest solutions with our senior audience

2) EDUCATE THE MARKET ON YOUR COMPANY’S CAPABILITY and make the business case for how they can solve your potential customers’ challenges and requirements

3) BUILD YOUR BRAND so your solutions are in the mind of prospective clients looking for solution providers to fulfil their needs

4) MEET AND NETWORK WITH ACTIVE BUYERS and, more importantly, senior decision makers while there is still a chance to influence their purchase decision

5) GENERATE NEW LEADS through meeting new prospects from a variety of new countries and programmes

Our current sponsors include:

Diehl Metering: one of the world’s largest specialist metering and data solutions providers, manufacturing across Europe. Diehl Metering supports utilities in the UK and across the globe, developing smart meter and IZAR data and software solutions along with providing end-to-end support, backed up by our dedicated UK technical team. With Diehl Metering you are already perfectly equipped for smart metering as an important component of smart city concepts. Find out more about there here: http://www.diehl.com/SMiPR4

Electroscan Inc.: A simple Electro Scan fact — pipe defects that leak water also leak electricity. Our proprietary technology can detect leaks whether or not water leaks are occurring at the time; not possible with any other currently available evaluation method. Using Electro Scan, Clean water and sewer utilities / contractors can determine accurate location down to 1cm, measurement, and flow in litres per second of potential defects within a pipe — essential for any cost-effective pipe repair, renewal, or replacement project. Find out more at: https://www.electroscan.com/SMiPR4

Grundfos: Grundfos Pumps Ltd are a UK leader in the supply of pumps and pump systems for domestic, commercial building services and process industry applications, as well as being a major supplier to the water supply and treatment industries and provider of packaged fire sets. We are part of the Grundfos Group that employ 19,000 people in sales and production roles in 100+ companies worldwide. Find out more at: https://www.grundfos.com/SMiPR4

Gutermann: Gutermann is a global technology leader and innovator in intelligent water loss and leak detection technologies. We are a third generation privately owned family enterprise specialising in the design, manufacture, and distribution of acoustic leak detection equipment for more than 70 years. Find out more at: https://en.gutermann-water.com/SMiPR4

Saertex Multicom: About SAERTEX multiCom® With a turnover of some 75 million euro and 875,000 linear meters sold in 2020, SAERTEX multiCom® is the leading manufacturer of UV-cured-in-place GFRP pipe liners. The company’s product portfolio comprises numerous products for the trenchless rehabilitation of municipal and industrial sewers. The innovative SAERTEX-LINERS® for pressurized potable water, gas and wastewater pipelines are a key element in the firm’s product line. Find out more at: http://www.saertex-multicom.com/SMiPR4

For sponsorship enquiries contact Andrew Gibbons, Project Manager on +44 (0) 20 7827 6156 or e-mail agibbons@smi-online.co.uk

For media enquiries or a press pass contact Marketing, Nikisha Galoria on +44 (0) 20 7827 6154 or email ngaloria@smi-online.co.uk

Smart Water Systems

4 -5 April 2022

London, UK

#SmartWaterSystems

http://www.smart-water-systems.com/PR4EIN

Sponsored by: Diehl Metering | Electroscan Inc | Grundfos | Gutermann | Saertex Multicom

--- ENDS ---

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk