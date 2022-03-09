2021 World’s Fastest Typist over 500 words is Xeogran from Poland – 217 WPM with 99.16% accuracy
Bsbltyping.com com announce the Fastest Typist in the World 2021 Awards for speed typists who have taken part in their cash prize competitions in 2021
There are many claims to the title 'World's Fastest Typist' but the text they typed and the accuracy is rarely available. Until now. All of this data and analysis is available at bsbltyping.com.”BLACKPOOL, LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The biggest cash prize typing competition website on the Internet, bsbltyping.com, has announced the list of their Top 10 Fastest Typists in the World.
There are three categories for speed typing: - the Length of Text Category, 500 Words, and two Timed Categories, 1 Minute, and 15 Second Burst Speed.
In the Length of Text Category the challenge is to speed type 500 words - in typing competition terms this is 2,500 keystrokes. The 2021 500 Word Fastest Typist in the World is Xeogran from Poland who achieved 217 WPM with 99.16% accuracy. Xeogran was also the Runner-up in the One Minute Category with 207 WPM and 99.9% accuracy and the Runner-up in the 15 Second Burst Speed category with 208 WPM and 100% first-time accuracy
The 2021 Fastest Typist in the World overall is shaz from Norway. He has the highest scores in the One Minute and 15 Second Burst Speed categories. His One Minute score is a very fast 208 WPM with 99.05% accuracy and in the 15 Second Burst Speed category an even more amazing 223 WPM with a fantastic 99.28% accuracy.
Top 10 Fastest Typists in the World 2021 - 1 Minute Typing
1 shaz Norway 208 WPM 99.05% Accuracy
2 Xeogran Poland 207 WPM 99.90% Accuracy
3 maciej61238 UK 165 WPM 100% Accuracy
4 dindondoe India 157 WPM 100% Accuracy
5 charliegr UK 154 WPM 100% Accuracy
6 YIHAO Malaysia 135 WPM 98.98% Accuracy
7 imgonnalose69 US 133 WPM 100% Accuracy
8 zhangerbanger Canada 130 WPM 100% Accuracy
9 thesensinator United States 112 WPM 100% Accuracy
10 harnessingxd United States 112 WPM 100% Accuracy
Fastest Typist in the World - 15 Second Sprint Speed
Shaz - Norway 223 WPM 99.28% Accuracy
Fastest Typist in the World - 500 Words (2,500 keystrokes)
Xeogran Poland 217 WPM 99.16% Accuracy
The total that bsbltyping.com gave away in Cash Prizes in 2021 was £1,355, with the highest prize earner being 16 year old competitor Maciej from the UK who took home £255. The bsbltyping competitions are based on a league tables system. It has taken time to fill up the funnel to these tables but in 2022 there are more and bigger prizes and the Cash Prize total should be over £2,500 this year.
