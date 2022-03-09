Authenticate Pro To Launch It’s New App, “Real or Not”
Our goal is to make the experience of authenticating quick, easy and friendly.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Authenticate Pro will be launching its new app, “Real or Not” in the very near future. The app, which has been in beta testing, is now ready to be introduced into the marketplace. The app will be more user friendly for buyers, sellers and experts and will streamline the authentication process. According to Ray Salem, founder and CEO, “Our goal is to make the experience of authenticating quick, easy and friendly.”
The counterfeit industry is estimated to have made $1.7 trillion as of 2017 and is expected to reach $2.8 trillion by 2022. This industry is also connected to human trafficking. Authenticate Pro’s streamlined system helps minimize the chance of buying or selling a counterfeit item. By using Authenticate Pro’s guarantee, consumers can be confident the merchandise they buy is authentic. It removes any doubt and gives them peace of mind. “In God We Trust and Everything Else We Authenticate” is the slogan and the very heart of Authenticate Pro.
Authenticate Pro provides a simple and unique authentication process to provide the peace of mind for buyers and to enable sellers to differentiate themselves in the e-commerce brick and mortar retail marketplace. Its patent pending process brings buyers, sellers and experts together when making a brand name purchase. The company will utilize very distinct competitive advantages, including their patented process, as well as ease of use. The primary principle is to create a culture of trust between the buyer and seller by assigning a specific brand expert to the transaction. These knowledgeable experts check items thoroughly before issuing a “Seal of Approval”, certifying an item’s authenticity.
We are always working to improve our product and service and recently created an oath with retail outlets that promises consumers that they are committed to sell only 100% authentic merchandise. This level of commitment gives the consumer an extra level of confidence to purchase from their store. In addition, as part of the oath, the sellers are offering, upon request, complimentary authentication from an unbiased brand expert to their customers at the time of purchase. The customer has up to 7 days to authenticate their item at no cost to them.
Our team will continue to work and grow to keep the marketplace authenticated.
