UNBELIZEABLUE Starts Principal Photography

UNBELIZEABLUE has seven crew members for its first production trip.

UNBELIZEABLUE Production Crew. From left to right, front row: Leticia Guerra, Suzette Zayden; back row: Shareef Haq, Emir Reyes, Brenda Berman, Philip Karp, Eladio Arvelo.

Upcoming documentary feature film explores marine conservation efforts and women conservation leadership in Belize.

BELIZE CITY, BELIZE, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eclectic Aspirations is pleased to announce the start of principal photography for its upcoming documentary, UNBELIZEABLUE. The film follows a multigenerational group of inspiring women leaders in Belize striving to protect the world’s second largest coral reef system and associated livelihoods.

“Belize is remarkable not only for its innovation and success in marine conservation, but also for the extent to which its conservation efforts are led by women from all walks of life. This includes women in key positions in government and in the NGO community, as well as artists, tour operators, chefs, and business women involved in marine-related ventures. Truly an inspiring story that we are delighted to bring to the screen,” explained Producer Phil Karp, who conceived the original theme for the documentary.

“We chose Reef Week in Belize as the starting point for our film production, which happens to be on the same week as International Women’s Day. Coincidence or destiny?”, remarked Producer Shareef Haq. “For this first trip to Belize, we will travel throughout the northern half of the country, including Belmopan, Belize City, San Ignacio, San Pedro, and Turneffe, to film multiple characters over two weeks”.

“UNBELIZEABLUE will be a cinematic experience that immerses audiences into the natural surroundings of our highlighted conservationists. The film will feature breathtaking scenery, above and underwater, while engaging worldwide audiences to support practical efforts to coexist with their natural environment,” shared Director/Producer Eladio Arvelo, who will also serve as cinematographer and editor for the film.

“Fer De Lance Productions is excited to partner with Eclectic Aspirations to help tell the stories of innovative Belizean women globally. We fully intend to support this environmental documentary by showcasing our beautiful country to audiences around the world,” remarked owner Suzette Zayden, who is also the founder of the Belize International Film Festival.

Filming will take place primarily in coastal communities across Belize over multiple trips throughout 2022. The current production trip was made possible by a grant by The Lighthouse Foundation, and a successful crowdfunding campaign completed in late December 2021. Some of the footage filmed in the next two weeks will be used to create a fundraising trailer as we look to collaborate with aligned partners to complete the entire film project.

UNBELIZEABLUE is a fiscally sponsored project of the International Documentary Association (IDA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization. Contributions for UNBELIZEABLUE are payable to IDA and are tax-deductible as allowed by law. For more information, visit http://www.unbelizeablue.org

About Eclectic Aspirations
Eclectic Aspirations LLC is a nonfiction film production company specializing in uplifting documentaries that showcase inspiring human stories from around the world. The company was founded in 2016 by Eladio Arvelo and is based in Carlsbad, California (USA). For more information about the company’s award-winning films, visit http://www.eclecticaspirations.com

Eladio Arvelo
Eclectic Aspirations LLC
email us here
