Submit Release
News Search

There were 880 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,550 in the last 365 days.

Baltic Prime Ministers’ call with the Prime Minister of Canada

LITHUANIA, March 8 - On 8 March, Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonytė had a call with Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Latvia Krišjānis Kariņš, and Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas.   The Prime Ministers discussed the security situation in Europe after Russia’s invasion in Ukraine and additional security measures in NATO’s eastern flank. The Prime Ministers of the Baltic states and Canada also discussed coordination of their actions and further boosting of aid to Ukraine.

Prime Minister Šimonytė thanked Prime Minister of Canada Trudeau for Canada’s contribution to the security of the Baltic states and the whole of Europe.

‘The continued presence of the Canadian and other Allied forces in our region is essential to the security of the region and the whole of Europe,’ said Prime Minister Šimonytė.   Further measures to strengthen the security of NATO’s eastern flank were highlighted. The Prime Ministers discussed the Western response to Putin’s war against Ukraine.

Prime Minister Šimonytė thanked the Prime Minister of Canada for showing solidarity regarding China’s coercion against Lithuania.

You just read:

Baltic Prime Ministers’ call with the Prime Minister of Canada

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.