Senate Resolution 237 Printer's Number 1471

PENNSYLVANIA, March 7 - States; and

WHEREAS, Social workers have always been present in times of

crisis, helping individuals overcome issues such as death and

grief and helping individuals and communities recover from

natural disasters such as fires, hurricanes and earthquakes; and

WHEREAS, Social workers have helped the United States uphold

its values by successfully advocating for equal rights for all

individuals, no matter the race, sexual identity, gender, gender

expression, culture or religion; and

WHEREAS, There are almost 720,000 professional social workers

in our nation, but that number is expected to rise to more than

800,000 by 2030; and

WHEREAS, Social workers have helped drive significant,

positive changes in our nation; and

WHEREAS, Social workers, such as social reformer Jane Addams,

former Labor Secretary Frances Perkins and civil rights leaders

Dorothy Height, Whitney Young and Ida B. Wells, have pushed for

voting rights, equal rights, Social Security, unemployment

insurance and other programs; and

WHEREAS, Social workers work in all parts of our society to

empower individuals to live to their fullest potential; and

WHEREAS, School social workers have worked with families and

schools throughout the pandemic to ensure that students reach

their full academic and personal potential; and

WHEREAS, Social workers continue to work on the front lines

throughout the pandemic, helping clients receive the health care

they need and helping loved ones overcome grief and loss; and

WHEREAS, For generations, social workers have advocated for

positive changes that have made society a better place to live,

including urging policymakers to adopt the minimum wage, improve

