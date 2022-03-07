Senate Resolution 237 Printer's Number 1471
PENNSYLVANIA, March 7 - States; and
WHEREAS, Social workers have always been present in times of
crisis, helping individuals overcome issues such as death and
grief and helping individuals and communities recover from
natural disasters such as fires, hurricanes and earthquakes; and
WHEREAS, Social workers have helped the United States uphold
its values by successfully advocating for equal rights for all
individuals, no matter the race, sexual identity, gender, gender
expression, culture or religion; and
WHEREAS, There are almost 720,000 professional social workers
in our nation, but that number is expected to rise to more than
800,000 by 2030; and
WHEREAS, Social workers have helped drive significant,
positive changes in our nation; and
WHEREAS, Social workers, such as social reformer Jane Addams,
former Labor Secretary Frances Perkins and civil rights leaders
Dorothy Height, Whitney Young and Ida B. Wells, have pushed for
voting rights, equal rights, Social Security, unemployment
insurance and other programs; and
WHEREAS, Social workers work in all parts of our society to
empower individuals to live to their fullest potential; and
WHEREAS, School social workers have worked with families and
schools throughout the pandemic to ensure that students reach
their full academic and personal potential; and
WHEREAS, Social workers continue to work on the front lines
throughout the pandemic, helping clients receive the health care
they need and helping loved ones overcome grief and loss; and
WHEREAS, For generations, social workers have advocated for
positive changes that have made society a better place to live,
including urging policymakers to adopt the minimum wage, improve
20220SR0237PN1471 - 2 -
