National Pawn donates instruments and funding to New Hanover County music students
Local business leader involves his team in his commitment to community
Playing a musical instrument as a child has been shown to improve academics and help young musicians gain essential skills including patience, responsibility, and self-expression. For one North Carolina pawnbroker, the experience of being a part of the band as a youngster was so impactful that he has spent the past dozen years building a legacy by donating thousands of instruments and tens of thousands of dollars to musical programs for students who live in communities where his company's stores are located.
— Amos Santiago
"We know that each of the instruments we give has the power to change lives, and we have heard so many inspiring stories from students since we started back in 2010," says Bob Moulton. Enamored by music as a child, Moulton wanted to join his middle school band in Durham, but financial strains made it difficult for his parents to purchase a new instrument. It wasn't until his mom found an affordable instrument at a yard sale that Moulton was able to live out his musical dreams.
Now a successful businessman, Moulton wants to ensure that every child who is interested in joining a school music program can pursue those opportunities. Over the years, they've hosted unveiling assemblies in Alamance, Cumberland, Durham, Forsyth, Guilford, Mecklenburg, New Hanover, and Wake counties. Even during the pandemic disruptions of the past two years, Moulton saw to it that the local children had instruments.
During these donation events, Moulton is always accompanied by employees from the company's nearby stores. Dianna Martinez, who has been with the organization almost a year, attended the most recent instrument donation at New Hanover County Schools. "I was so happy to be invited," she shares, "it made me feel personally appreciated and demonstrated how much this company appreciates people who live here."
"It's the first time I've ever been involved in something like that," shared Amos Santiago, an Account Manager at one of their three Wilmington stores who was there as well, "I was so proud to be able to give back!"
Ariceli Maldonada, an Account Manager who also attended, added, "National Pawn is a very inclusive company, and I couldn't be more proud of the way we support our community!"
