Legacy Magazine 2022 Featured Cover model " The Spirtualist" Sid MicNairy
Legacy Magazine 2022 Featured Cover model " The Spirtualist" Sid MicNairy along with other leaders from North America. Discuss Legacy Building.
Sharing what is being left behind for the world, gives all a sense of hope for all to move forward in every way. I am excited to continue to elevate peace for all.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legacy Magazine features Sid McNairy (SidMcNairy.com) as the cover model for this years magazine. Legacy magazine features leaders from North America as they showcase the mark they are leaving in the world.
— Sid McNairy
Legacy Magazine features Sid McNairy (The Spiritualist, International best selling author and speaker) as a leader of the peace movement in a world experiencing chaos and learning to get on the other side. Sid and his wife Liz McNairy (Counselor, Speaker and Yogini) are an example of what is possible when peace is the foundation to love that is being shared between two people in this new age.
Look who's is showcased
Some of the other leaders featured in the Legacy Magazine are up an coming actor, director and producer Aaron Wiggins. Ceiba “1st Lady” Chavez is leading the pr , arts and music world as she helps bring for-ward a new wave of sustainable and conscious brands, businesses and arts. Aiyana Sykes raises awareness on nutrition as a mean of educating the environment in our education system.
One of the other major features shows up with Michelle Mras as she brings forward her legacy of showcasing other speakers to elevate their messages. Ken Rochon helps us to see how being a leading publisher can also elevate the next generation and getting their message out through his legacy in family.
Legacy Magazine is elevating leaders on every page other features are Lisa Love (Author and Household Executive), Chella Dias (the Pricing Sage), Joy Willet (Author and Healer), Michelle Donice (Author and professor) Todd Westra (Leader in Tech Support) and others.
Be sure to check out Dr. Vibe from Canada the only man representing Dove Skin Care, get ready to learn how how Dr. Vibe is leading in creat-ing a new narrative for men of color and fathers.
Mariah Jerido, known as “MJ,” is the Owner and Editor in Chief of Leg-acy Magazine and founder of MJ Own Network. She is leading the way to lifting up the voices of the new leaders in the world.
Legacy Magazine is the parent Magazine for QK Magazine aka Queens and Kings Magazine’s be that will debut in May of 2022 and will come out every other month to follow.
Queens and Kings Magazine (aka QK Magazine) - is a fashion, music and arts magazine bringing positive vibes to elevate the royalty of all people. We represent all hues of Wo-man kind. We are all Humans here and you are part of our mission. We are here to help elevate all people and brands for the betterment of Wo-man kind.
