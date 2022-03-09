Carbon Credit NFTs take Maritime Industry by Storm at Slide2Open Shipping Finance 2022

Kyoto Network CEO, Sheraz Malik, attends shipping conference with maritime experts, Olympia Papazoglou (left) and Gina Darsaklis (right). George Tsavliris of Tsavliris Salvage Group has photo taken with the Kyoto Network

Sheraz Malik, CEO of the Kyoto Network, spoke at the conference to demonstrate how blockchain technology can help the shipping industry reduce their emissions.