NFT Marketplace Answers Attenborough’s Call for Climate Action
The platform’s carbon-credit-backed cryptocurrency offers a simple way for anyone and everyone to offset their carbon footprint.UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sir David Attenborough’s poignant address to world leaders at COP26 shed light on the increasingly dire state of our planet, urging leaders to “rewrite our story” and turn “tragedy into triumph” – a sentiment KyotoCoin is built upon. The project, led by NFT Marketplace Digitorize, utilises blockchain technology to make purchasing and investing in carbon credits easy, affordable, and all round more accessible.
Their revolutionary system divides or combines carbon credits to make KyotoCarbon tokens, each representing an offset of as little as 1kg of CO2e. These tokens will be available for purchase with KyotoCoin, which users can currently secure in a limited private sale. With them, offset a whole host of carbon emission culprits - from personal air travel to an entire city’s electricity consumption, empowering anyone and everyone to take responsibility for our planet.
To learn more about KyotoCoin and the future of carbon credits, visit kyotocoin.io.
