Submit Release
News Search

There were 618 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,596 in the last 365 days.

NFT Marketplace Answers Attenborough’s Call for Climate Action

"If working apart we are a force powerful enough to destabilize our planet, surely working together we are powerful enough to save it." - David Attenborough, COP26, 2021.

David Attenborough's closing comments at COP26

The platform’s carbon-credit-backed cryptocurrency offers a simple way for anyone and everyone to offset their carbon footprint.

UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sir David Attenborough’s poignant address to world leaders at COP26 shed light on the increasingly dire state of our planet, urging leaders to “rewrite our story” and turn “tragedy into triumph” – a sentiment KyotoCoin is built upon. The project, led by NFT Marketplace Digitorize, utilises blockchain technology to make purchasing and investing in carbon credits easy, affordable, and all round more accessible.

Their revolutionary system divides or combines carbon credits to make KyotoCarbon tokens, each representing an offset of as little as 1kg of CO2e. These tokens will be available for purchase with KyotoCoin, which users can currently secure in a limited private sale. With them, offset a whole host of carbon emission culprits - from personal air travel to an entire city’s electricity consumption, empowering anyone and everyone to take responsibility for our planet.

To learn more about KyotoCoin and the future of carbon credits, visit kyotocoin.io.

Victoria Preston
Digitorize
+44 7885 752536
victoria@digitorize.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

NFT Marketplace Answers Attenborough’s Call for Climate Action

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry, Environment, IT Industry, Natural Disasters, Science, Technology, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.