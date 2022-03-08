Submit Release
Senator Taddeo's Statement On “Don’t Say Gay” Bill Passage

FLORIDA, March 8 - Tallahassee —

Senator Annette Taddeo today commented on the Senate passage of SB 1834 Parental Rights in Education Bill, also known as the “Don’t Say Gay Bill”. This bill is just another example of the culture wars the GOP has been waging under the guise of parental freedom. SB 1834 limits conversations surrounding sexual orientation and gender identity in schools. Extensive research shows that LGBTQ youth are more at risk for bullying and are more likely to suffer added stress and anxiety surrounding their identity. This is a community that needs more support - not more stigmatization.

Senator Taddeo had this to say: “Today, Governor Ron DeSantis and Tallahassee Republicans sacrificed the wellbeing of LGBTQ+ students in order to appeal to the most radical parts of their base. Despite their claims, SB 1834 directly targets the LGBTQ+ community. Multiple amendments were introduced by members of both parties that would have improved this terrible bill by broadening its language to remove the insidious language which targets LGBTQ+ students in our schools but those were all rejected. These students already do not receive enough support in schools and this bill will only lead to more anxiety, fear, isolation, and depression. Under Republicans’ watch, Florida has become the least affordable state in the nation. Instead of creating solutions to problems that don’t exist and hurting our children in the process, we should be helping families all across Florida that are being priced out of their homes and communities."

