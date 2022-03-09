Submit Release
Public input sought for 2022 hunting seasons

Green River - Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Green River Region will hold a series of public open houses and a final public meeting to present and discuss proposed 2022 hunting seasons.   Written comments may be submitted in person at the meetings or online. If you are unable to attend a meeting, proposals may be reviewed and comments submitted online through 5 PM April 1, 2022.

A live Zoom option is available for the final public meeting Mar. 29.

You are invited to participate in any of the following meetings: 

Date Time City Location
March 21, 2022 6-8 PM Cokeville Cokeville Town Hall
March 22, 2022 6-8 PM Baggs Carbon County Higher Ed Center
March 23, 2022 6-8 PM Mountain View Mountain View School Administration Building
March 24, 2022 6-8 PM Evanston Uinta County Public Library
March 25, 2022 6-8 PM Kemmerer South Lincoln Training and Event Center
March 29, 2022 6-8 PM Green River Green River Game and Fish Regional Office *with Live Virtual Option
 

