Public input sought for 2022 hunting seasons
Green River - Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Green River Region will hold a series of public open houses and a final public meeting to present and discuss proposed 2022 hunting seasons. Written comments may be submitted in person at the meetings or online. If you are unable to attend a meeting, proposals may be reviewed and comments submitted online through 5 PM April 1, 2022.
A live Zoom option is available for the final public meeting Mar. 29.
You are invited to participate in any of the following meetings:
|Date
|Time
|City
|Location
|March 21, 2022
|6-8 PM
|Cokeville
|Cokeville Town Hall
|March 22, 2022
|6-8 PM
|Baggs
|Carbon County Higher Ed Center
|March 23, 2022
|6-8 PM
|Mountain View
|Mountain View School Administration Building
|March 24, 2022
|6-8 PM
|Evanston
|Uinta County Public Library
|March 25, 2022
|6-8 PM
|Kemmerer
|South Lincoln Training and Event Center
|March 29, 2022
|6-8 PM
|Green River
|Green River Game and Fish Regional Office *with Live Virtual Option
- WGFD -