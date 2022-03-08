Aggravated Operation without Owner's Consent and Possession of Stolen Property >$900 / Westminster Barracks
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1001180
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland
STATION: Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: 01/07/2022
INCIDENT LOCATION: Chester, Vermont
VIOLATION: Aggravated Operation without Owner’s Consent and Possession of Stolen Property >$900
ACCUSED: Bradley S. Elliott
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/07/2022, at approximately 1130 hours, Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks arrested Bradley S. Elliott, 38, of Springfield, Vermont on an active Arrest Warrant issued on 12/23/2021. Elliott failed to appear for a scheduled court hearing to answer to a charge of Aggravated Operation without Owner Consent. At the time of this arrest, Elliott was found to be in possession of another stolen vehicle. Elliott was charged with a new count of Aggravated Operation without Owner Consent and Possession of Stolen Property >$900. Elliott is ordered to appear in Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 03/22/2022 at 0800 hours to answer to the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/22/2022 at 0800 hours
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: Unavailable
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Marie Beland - 522
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, Vermont 05346
(802)722-4600 – Dispatch