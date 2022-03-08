Aggravated Operation without Owner's Consent and Possession of Stolen Property >$900 / Westminster Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1001180

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland

STATION: Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: 01/07/2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chester, Vermont

VIOLATION: Aggravated Operation without Owner’s Consent and Possession of Stolen Property >$900

ACCUSED: Bradley S. Elliott

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/07/2022, at approximately 1130 hours, Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks arrested Bradley S. Elliott, 38, of Springfield, Vermont on an active Arrest Warrant issued on 12/23/2021. Elliott failed to appear for a scheduled court hearing to answer to a charge of Aggravated Operation without Owner Consent. At the time of this arrest, Elliott was found to be in possession of another stolen vehicle. Elliott was charged with a new count of Aggravated Operation without Owner Consent and Possession of Stolen Property >$900. Elliott is ordered to appear in Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 03/22/2022 at 0800 hours to answer to the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/22/2022 at 0800 hours

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: Unavailable

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Marie Beland - 522

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, Vermont 05346

(802)722-4600 – Dispatch

Marie.Beland@vermont.gov