Citizen Shooting Range Advisory Committee Meeting - March 10, 2022
Citizen Shooting Range Advisory Committee Meeting and Agenda
Thursday, March 10, 2022, 6 p.m. MST
Idaho Fish and Game Headquarters Office 600 S. Walnut St. Boise
Video conference information
Live stream via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/92207944972
Meeting ID: 922 0794 4972
Dial by your location +1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose) +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
Committee members are participating by video conference and in-person, which the Department is hosting at the above physical location. This meeting is open to the public.
Agenda
-
Staff and Committee member welcome (Adam Park, Fish and Game Communications and Marketing Bureau Chief)
-
Committee review of Feb. 24 meeting and discuss applications (Brenda Beckley, Fish and Game Hunter Angler Recruitment and Retention Manager).
-
Propose recommendations for Director Ed Schriever.
Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Director’s office at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game directly at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-377-2529 (TDD).