Avimesa Enters the ESG Market with the Solar Field Unit Travel Kit for Methane Detection

Avimesa SFU Travel Kit Avimesa Methane Gun

The SFU Travel Kit contains everything needed for Climate Scientists, Climate Engineers, and Oil & Gas sites to pinpoint sources of methane.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avimesa, an Industrial IoT company based in San Diego, will start shipping the Solar Field Unit (SFU) Travel Kits which are designed for pinpointing methane leaks in the field.

While working on the details for climate and oil & gas partners for the pole-mounted SFU, Avimesa discovered a pain point that can be uniquely solved in a cost-effective way. It runs the same Avimesa software and uses the same methane sensor as the pole-mounted SFU, but the Travel Kit is handheld.

To use the SFU Travel Kit, the user connects it to their smartphone for Internet access and explores the area for optimal locations to place the pole-mounted SFU. An optional LTE hotspot is available for users that prefer to not use their phone.

The handheld methane device uses the same software and methane, temperature, and humidity sensors as the pole unit and transmits data to the Avimesa cloud in real-time, making it instantly accessible to engineers and scientists at other locations.

Climate conditions are an integral part of methane measurements and Avimesa's web application includes integrated regional climate readings.

Included with the SFU Travel Kit is:

Avimesa Methane Gun. A handheld unit that includes methane, temperature, and humidity with self-calibrating logic. It connects via the RS232 port on the back of the included handheld computer.

A GPD (6" screen) handheld computer running Ubuntu Linux and Avimesa Gadget. The user sees the readings in real-time while it is transmitting data to the cloud for sharing with other engineers and scientists.

A lithium-ion auxiliary battery capable of powering the GPD for up to 10 hours without draining the built-in battery in the GPD. This is essential for long testing hours, especially at night when solar does not work.

An Avimesa 30 watt solar charger to keep things charged for extended time in the field.

An Avimesa burgee flag. Not just for fun, this can be useful to get an idea of wind direction.

The Avimesa Solar Field Travel Kit fills an important need in the ESG, Climate Change, and Oil & Gas markets by providing a lightweight, internet-connected methane detection and monitoring system.

Avimesa is currently running a StartEngine fundraising campaign. See http://startengine.com/avimesa for more information.