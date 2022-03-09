New Study on American Voter 2022 - Just Released
EINPresswire.com/ -- Epluribus LLC, creators of the MOXY™ - the non-partisan citizen empowerment platform – published an eye-popping report in advance of the pivotal midterm election season. The study measured the sentiment of 1,750 American residents nationwide, carefully stratified by geographic region, age group, ethnicity/race, gender and party affiliation. Answers to rarely asked questions on issues, voter participation, confidence in politicians and campaign contributions paint a clear picture of the upcoming contest to win party control in November.
According to Epluribus Founder & CEO César M Melgoza, “meticulous measurement efforts helped us reveal voter distinctions that will enable both incumbents and challengers to sharpen their campaign platform ahead of the elections.”
Notable Highlights Include:
• Americans overall rate the economy, jobs, inflation and health care expenses as their most important issues.
• Republicans see a greater level of importance in cost of living, inflation and immigration control.
• Democrats are more concerned about COVID-19/pandemic management and climate/environment.
• Independent voters rank the economy/jobs, health care/insurance costs and inflation/cost of living most important.
• Black voters find civil rights/better race relations more important than other voter groups.
• Female Voters tend to place a greater importance on religious freedom.
• Hispanics rate climate/environment higher than other cultural sub-segments.
• Among the substantial number of eligible voters who plan to abstain from the ballot box in November, their top reason is a loss of confidence in their elected representatives.
The wealth of insights gleaned from the study reveal key issues across party affiliation, age cohorts, ethnicity/race groups and other key demographic clusters. The report is available to members of the MOXY platform which is free of charge via the Apple App Store , Google Play Store, and website or you can view and download the report by visiting the Spotlight link on the home page.
About MOXY
MOXY is an online platform designed for citizen empowerment in a positive, contemporary, educational and non-partisan format. It features a robust and diverse newsfeed, public forums, detailed information about elected officials based on the voters’ jurisdictions, legislation, ballots and voting process information. It also includes a wealth of survey research which members have the option to participate in. The elegantly simple user interface, the blend of official and user-generated content along with the positive approach to discourse makes MOXY one-of-a-kind among social platforms.
Visit moxy.live to learn more or to sign up for a Free account.
Contact: news@epluribus.live
Cesar M Melgoza
