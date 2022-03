New Study on American Voter 2022 - Just Released

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Epluribus LLC, creators of the MOXY™ - the non-partisan citizen empowerment platform – published an eye-popping report in advance of the pivotal midterm election season. The study measured the sentiment of 1,750 American residents nationwide, carefully stratified by geographic region, age group, ethnicity/race, gender and party affiliation. Answers to rarely asked questions on issues, voter participation, confidence in politicians and campaign contributions paint a clear picture of the upcoming contest to win party control in November.According to Epluribus Founder & CEO César M Melgoza, “meticulous measurement efforts helped us reveal voter distinctions that will enable both incumbents and challengers to sharpen their campaign platform ahead of the elections.”Notable Highlights Include:• Americans overall rate the economy, jobs, inflation and health care expenses as their most important issues.• Republicans see a greater level of importance in cost of living, inflation and immigration control.• Democrats are more concerned about COVID-19/pandemic management and climate/environment.• Independent voters rank the economy/jobs, health care/insurance costs and inflation/cost of living most important.• Black voters find civil rights/better race relations more important than other voter groups.• Female Voters tend to place a greater importance on religious freedom.• Hispanics rate climate/environment higher than other cultural sub-segments.• Among the substantial number of eligible voters who plan to abstain from the ballot box in November, their top reason is a loss of confidence in their elected representatives.The wealth of insights gleaned from the study reveal key issues across party affiliation, age cohorts, ethnicity/race groups and other key demographic clusters. The report is available to members of the MOXY platform which is free of charge via the Apple App Store Google Play Store , and website or you can view and download the report by visiting the Spotlight link on the home page.About MOXYMOXY is an online platform designed for citizen empowerment in a positive, contemporary, educational and non-partisan format. It features a robust and diverse newsfeed, public forums, detailed information about elected officials based on the voters’ jurisdictions, legislation, ballots and voting process information. It also includes a wealth of survey research which members have the option to participate in. The elegantly simple user interface, the blend of official and user-generated content along with the positive approach to discourse makes MOXY one-of-a-kind among social platforms.Visit moxy.live to learn more or to sign up for a Free account.Contact: news@epluribus.live###