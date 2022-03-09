3rd ANNUAL BLUE WATER FILM FESTIVAL EXPANDS ITS ENVIRONMENTAL PROGRAMMING WITH LAPTOP PRIZE FROM DELL TECHNOLOGY
DELL Technology, and the Blue Water Film Festival are teaming up for the 3rd annual Blue Water Film Festival, running from June 2-8, 2022.
DELL Technology, and the Blue Water Film Festival are teaming up to expand the festival's international scope including animated short and feature films as a main category in the 3rd annual Blue Water Film Festival, running from June 2-8, 2022. The winning feature film will receive a DELL mobile laptop which includes Intel Intel Xeon W11955M CPU (8-core, 2.6GHz), 32 GB RAM, 4K UHD+ Touch screen with 100% Adobe RGB, NVIDIA RTX A2000 GPU, 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD.
Blue Water Film Festival will showcase a number of features and shorts and will expand its programming with a selection of animated shorts and feature films that will anchor in celebration of UN-World Oceans Day, set for June 8th. The theme encompasses all marine animals and aquatic species as a component of biodiversity as well as livelihoods of people, especially those who live closest to the Oceans. Winner and finalist entered the competition will be shown throughout the festival dates.
Blue Water Film Festival’s Blue Carpet Awards are presented to cinematic artists whose exemplary work shines in the environment and the evolution of making a better world for humanity. Past recipients from 2020 and 2021 winners included Ocean explorer, Dr. Sylvia Earle, and world shark photographer, Valerie Taylor.
“We are honored to be able to present the Impact Environmental Award at the 2022 Blue Water Film Festival” says Mathew Allard of Dell Technology, sponsor of Blue Water Film Festival.
The full 2022 Blue Water Film Festival line-up and additional honorees will be announced May 1st, 2022.
About Blue Water Film Festival
The Blue Water Film Festival, held June 2-8 in beautiful San Diego, brings together world-class cinema, emerging filmmakers, industry veterans, and audiences from around the world to celebrate environmental films with thought-provoking stories. The theme of the Blue Water Film Festival is about our “Big Blue Planet"; the festival's purpose is to encourage attendees to think broadly about how climate change affects planet Earth and deeply about the universal concerns and actions needed to bring us into balance. Roughly 50% of all film selections are non-US productions, helping to fulfill the festival mission of promoting cross-cultural understanding through film. The Blue Water Film Festival operated as a non-profit 501 (c)3 under Film Collaborative umbrella, which has contributed to the arts and culture of the area for the last 20 years through theatre and film festival programming. Visit www.BlueWaterFilmFestival.org for more information or connect on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
202 Blue Water Film Festival Sponsors include Dell Technology, Film Collaborative, FilmIcPro, Filmocracy, LumaTouch, Riviera Towel, and more.
