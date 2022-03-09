In conjunction with the International Women's Day, Photo exhibition highlights Houthi violations against Yemeni women

Photo exhibition highlights Houthi violations against Yemeni women, and explaining the crimes against women Documentation of the crimes, committed by the Houthi militia against Yemeni women in various aspects of life.

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the second day in Geneva, continues to organize the photo exhibition to introduce the crimes and violations of the terrorist Houthi militia committed against civilians in Yemen, which is organized by Yemeni and international human rights organizations.

In conjunction with International Women’s Day, March 8, the organizers of the exhibition on the second day, convey the suffering of women in Yemen, who are subjected to the worst forms of violations and systematic crimes by Houthi militia. Including killing, mutilation, detention, arrest, torture, sexual violence, and the suppression of freedoms. They are also subjected to indiscriminate attacks in displacement camps.

The exhibition received a wide response from activists, and human rights activists from all over the world, to learn about the crimes of the Houthi militia. And the violations and crimes that are happening in Yemen against women in particular and civilians in general.

Visitors to the exhibition expressed their strong dissatisfaction, with the brutality of the Houthi militia, and the atrocities of its crimes, explaining that these crimes against women are considered war crimes.

The exhibition organizers, and visitors called on the United Nations, the Human Rights Council, the international community, and world public opinion to stop the violations committed by the Houthi militia against Yemeni women and take a position on these crimes.

Mr. Faisal Al-Kaify, President of the Human Rights Association, said:" the photo exhibition was widely accepted by activists in all of the world, and will continue for three days to clarify the violations and crimes of the Houthi militia".

The photo exhibition coincides with International Women's Day. At a time when Yemeni women are exposed to a real tragedy, under the violations committed by the Houthi militia against them.

The exhibition, which will last for three days, on the sidelines of the 49th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.