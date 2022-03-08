2022 Biodiversity Field Trip Grants will help more than 3,300 Illinois students learn about state’s natural heritage - 3/8/2022

2022 Biodiversity Field Trip Grants will help more than 3,300 Illinois students learn about state’s natural heritage

SPRINGFIELD – More than 3,300 students will visit Illinois state parks, natural areas, museums and other natural resources sites this year to learn about nature and conservation thanks to grant funding through the Illinois Biodiversity Field Trip Grant Program.

Illinois Department of Natural Resources Director Colleen Callahan today announced the awarding of more than $52,000 in donated funds for 64 field trip grants. Grant recipients represent 19 counties in the state.

“This program allows students to visit locations throughout Illinois to see firsthand what they’ve been learning about in the classroom,” Callahan said. “Our future conservation leaders need the opportunity to experience Illinois’ natural resources in person. We are pleased to be able to support learning outside the classroom with these grants.” The entire $52,410.48 awarded for 2022 was made possible by private donations from the Independence Tube Corp. of Bedford Park, the Daniel F. and Ada L. Rice Foundation of Skokie, and the D.F. and M.T. Grohne Family Foundation of Wilmington. The donations and funding for the grants are coordinated by the Illinois Conservation Foundation.

Since its inception in 2001, the grant program has distributed more than $1.3 million, and more than 122,000 students have been provided the opportunity to take part in a field trip. Grant recipients are located throughout Illinois and represent students from pre-kindergarten through high school.

The competitive grant program allows Illinois teachers to apply for funds to take students on a field trip to study Illinois’ natural resources. Learning activities must directly relate to the school’s curriculum. The annual application deadline is Jan. 31. Funding administered by the Illinois Conservation Foundatio covers expenses such as the costs of transportation and substitute teachers.

For more information about the Illinois Biodiversity Field Trip Grant Program, contact the IDNR Division of Education at dnr.teachkids@illinois.gov or 217-524-4126. The Illinois Conservation Foundation gladly accepts donations for the Illinois Biodiversity Field Trip Grant Program. Visit https://ilconservation.org/ for additional information.

For a list of this year’s grant recipients, check the IDNR website at https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/education/Documents/IBFTGAwardees2022.pdf.

The 2023 application form will be available soon at https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/education/Pages/GrantsIBFTG.aspx.

###