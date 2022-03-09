Conference on the Uyghur Tribunal Judgment Alliance for Vietnam's Democracy

The Conference was attended by more than 40 legislators and officials from 11 countries, as well as 64 international organizations.

You may choose to look the other way, but you can never again say that you did not know and what the Tribunal has done has clearly exposed the crimes occurring against the Uyghur people.” — Chairman Simon O'Connor MP

SAIGON, VIETNAM, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Permanent Mission of China to the UN recently released a statement on CGTN to express “strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to a virtual event organized by a handful of anti-China elements on the so-called ‘Uyghur Tribunal's Judgement’.”

"The so-called 'tribunal' and its 'judgement' are nothing but a political farce directed by anti-China elements and a despicable desecration of law and truth," according to the statement.

The online event was organized by Alliance for Vietnam’s Democracy, a coalition of Vietnamese pro-democratic NGOs. A spokesperson for the Alliance, disagreed with the anti-China characterization and claimed to be "independent observers unaffected by the CCP 's actions in Xinjiang." The Conference on the Uyghur Tribunal Judgement was attended by more than 40 legislators and officials from 11 countries, as well as 64 international organizations.

The conference was keynoted by Sir Geoffrey Nice, QC, formerly of the International Criminal Court, who outlined the principles for the foundation of the Uyghur Tribunal. Mr. Hamid Sabi, Counsel to the Tribunal, emphasized that there "has been a finding by the Tribunal on the basis of substantial evidence, 70 witnesses testified, thousands of documents presented, eight days of full hearing and the conclusion is an extensive judgment." Specifically, it has determined, "beyond reasonable doubt that the PRC, by the imposition of measures to prevent births intended to destroy a significant part of the Uyghurs in Xinjiang as such, has committed genocide.”

To the almost 200 attendees, Senator Janet Rice, founder and spokesperson for the Australian Greens Party, spoke of “the amazing complexity and the detailed evidence which has been brought together by the Tribunal.” She called for “much more coordinated action across all diplomatic and economic sanctions” against “this evidence of the appalling human rights abuses and torture, the sexual violence, the detention and the killings.”

MP Annick Ponthier, a member of Committee of Foreign Affairs in the Parliament of Belgium, declared "the commitment of the Belgian parliament to stopping the persecution of ethnic and religious minorities such as the Uyghurs or Falun Gong practitioners by the CCP when recently a resolution was voted in parliament focusing on the protection of the Uyghurs in China." Stating that “talk is often cheap”, she asked Belgium to “rethink its bilateral relations with China and stop being an indirect accomplice in the crimes against humanity.” She called on the Belgian government to “suspend this investment agreement [with China], think about banning import of products tied to forced labor” and stop the recently ratified extradition treaty with China, which she argued that “Beijing uses these types of treaties to continue silencing and controlling opposition groups in other countries.”

MP Simon O'Connor, Chair of the Australia’s Foreign Affairs, Defence, and Trade Committee quipped, “You may choose to look the other way, but you can never again say that you did not know and what the Tribunal has done has clearly exposed the crimes occurring against the Uyghur people.”

In an open letter, the Alliance asked that "the PRC gives serious consideration to the voluminous evidence and important judgment by the Uyghur Tribunal. As the true purpose of the Genocide Convention is the prevention of genocides, we urge the governing CCP to do everything in its power to reverse its current policies, which cause deaths and untold sufferings among millions of its citizens. A path of crimes of genocide and against humanity has historically and predictably been both shameful and disastrous for their perpetrators.”

As Putin is waging an attack on the Ukrainian people, the Alliance for Vietnam's Democracy also drew a parallel to “Xi’s genocide on the Uyghur people, both in the false claim of national security, as one injustice begets the other.” On the days leading to the Russian’s invasion of Ukraine, China and Russia signed a joint statement announcing that there is “no limit” to their strategic cooperation and agreed with a plan to delay the invasion to after the Beijing Olympics. The day after the invasion began, Xi Jinping emphasized to Vladimir Putin that he “respects the actions of the Russian leadership in the current crisis.” The Alliance called on the world community to “counter communism and authoritarianism and promote global democratization, in the face of coordination and complicity of this new Sino-Russian autocratic partnership.”

