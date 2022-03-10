Grimnir Tactical selects DragonForce to help take their milsim events to the next level
DragonForce has far surpassed any prior solution we have looked into and, with technology being front and center to our ops, being able to provide players with access to an amazing solution.”BLUEBELL, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drakontas, a leading provider of the command and control platform DragonForce, has been selected by Grimnir Tactical, an industry leader in the field of large scale, highly immersive milsim operations to help streamline and control their operations.
— Logan Whitaker - Grimnir co-founder
“Prior to running our own events, we were avid participants.” said Max Connolly, one of the co-founders. “One of the elements we always felt was missing from the scenarios was a sense of consequence and continuity. Our narrative aims to ground the participants in a custom world that shifts and moves with them which, so far, has driven buy and participation to levels we never anticipated”.
With so many players on the field at once, Grimnir has relied on more traditional methods and even some alternative technology to streamline and control their operations. From radios, laptops, and traditional MGRS grids to spreadsheets and printouts, the team has used every asset they have had access to.
“We’ve been looking for a team tracking solution to fit our needs for years.” said Logan Whitaker, a co-founder and physical tech lead. “ DragonForce has far surpassed any prior solution we have looked into and, with technology being front and center to our ops, being able to provide players with access to a solution such as DragonForce, not only helps to make our events safer, but has been able to bring aspects of immersion and interaction that we thought
we were years away from”.
“Even with all the effort and planning we put in place, things still tend to go sideways at some point. It doesn’t matter how resilient you plan is when you are dealing with 150-250 live participants on the AO without military grade equipment or infrastructure.” mused Ian Connolly, another co-founder. “ Things fall through the cracks, which is why we are turning to more robust technological solutions”.
“DragonForce provides value to every phase of an operation: planning, training, execution and reporting” stated James Sim, Drakontas’ CEO “We are very excited that Grimnir Tactical will be making use of DragonForce in each of these phases in their high intensity, hyper-realistic training scenarios”.
Wes Green, yet another member of the leadership team, has also echoed the need for technology. “We’ve been investing pretty heavily in it. We are about to bring our first starlink units online in the near future, which will provide internet to the most remote AOs we run scenarios at. This capability will allow us to make a more dynamic battlefield and marries very nicely with the Dragon Force solution.”
Grimnir plans to implement their iteration of DragonForce at the start of their 2022 season. Their first op of 2022 is April 23-25 at the Zulu24 AO in West Windsor NY. They have been testing their solution and have even put it through the paces in their own team’s training Exercises. Contact Drakontas to schedule a live, interactive demo of this new capability for your organization. Request A Demo.
About Drakontas
Drakontas is a leading provider of command and control, incident management solutions to the domestic and international public safety community. Its DragonForce team collaboration platform delivers a tightly integrated set of powerful, yet easy to use tools on standard smartphones and web browsers. DragonForce’s personnel tracking, tactical whiteboarding, digital forms, secure messaging, and file sharing empower first responders to make faster, safer, and more effective decisions and actions during day-to-day to large-scale incident operations.
To learn more, visit www.drakontas.com.
For more information, contact:
Ryan Seick
Director of Business Development
ryan.seick@drakontas.com
+1.215.588.1367
About Grimnir Tactical
Grimnir Tactical is a veteran owned milsim event producer. The team strives to put on large
scale, highly immersive operations for hundreds of participants at a time. These events contain
a range of scenarios ranging from convoy operations, hostage rescue, all the way to direct
action and large scale unit maneuvers. They have wrapped all of their scenarios into a singular,
cohesive narrative that shifts and moves depending on the outcomes of the scenarios and
player action.
For more information, contact:
Logan Whitaker
Co-Founder, CCO
Logan@grimnirholdings.com
+1.908.328.6218
www.Grimnirtactical.com
Ryan Seick
Drakontas LLC
+1 215-588-1367
email us here