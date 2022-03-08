Traffic signal to be installed in Sheridan

Sheridan, Wyo – The long awaited traffic signal at the intersection of East 5th Street and North Sheridan Avenue is scheduled to be installed beginning the week of March 14.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation Commission awarded Casper Electric a $482,955.70 contract to install the signal. Casper Electric and its six Wyoming based subcontractors are scheduled to complete the install by May 19, 2022. The cost of this signal is being paid for from Highway Safety Improvement Program funds.

This signal will give relief to travelers making left hand turns during peak travel times they encounter daily.

In addition to installing the traffic signal at this intersection, contractors will be removing the existing sidewalks and installing new American with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant sidewalks, removing and replacing trees and removing and replacing the concrete paving at the intersection.

In order to expand the turning radius at the intersection, the large cottonwood trees will be removed to allow for the wider intersection. Removal of the trees will also increase the site distance for motorists.

During this construction time, contractors are required to keep two lanes of travel open on 5th Street. Due to the nature and location of the project, once the concrete paving of the intersection begins, there may be short periods of lane closures and detours put into place. Proper notification will be given to the public at this time.

This signal is the first step of the City of Sheridan’s Downtown Sheridan Association East 5th Street Corridor Project. 5th Street is one of three entryways into Sheridan. 5th Street connects the downtown area to Interstate 90. This corridor project, which runs from Crook Street – just east of the railroad tracks, to Lincoln Drive, will provide an aesthetically pleasing, welcoming vibe into Sheridan.

The project will be completed under the Surface Transportation Program – Urban Systems (STPU) funding program. The STPU is a federally funded road construction program to assist urban cities address road and street needs created by increased traffic generation, changes in land use patterns and other community development characteristics.

This project is budgeted at $2M and requires a local match ratio of 90% federal and 10% local.

WYDOT oversees the project, but once completed turns over the project area to the City for future maintenance.

Future plans for the corridor include installing sidewalks, adding decorative lighting and landscaping. This corridor project is scheduled to be let March 10 at which time a contractor will be identified, and work will begin in the late spring of 2022.