LightWerks 25th Jubilee Celebration and Technology Showcase

LightWerks 25th Jubilee celebration

LightWerks will host a 25th Jubilee celebration at the South Coast Winery in Temecula, including a tradeshow in which top AV vendors show their latest products.

CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LightWerks is in business for 25 years

Since 1996, LightWerks has grown from a three-person company selling projectors, to one with six offices throughout California and the Pacific Northwest, selling a full range of integrated audiovisual systems. LightWerks is one of the largest and most trusted audio-visual integrators in the West. Corporations, educational institutions, and public-sector entities trust us to help them transform their meeting rooms, lobbies, classrooms and training rooms.

To celebrate this, LightWerks and other top industry colleagues like Shure, Legrand, Extron, Crestron, QSC, Logitech and many others will gather on March 9th 2022 for a day of education, connection, and well...jubilation...on the LightWerks 25th Jubilee Celebration and Technology showcase at the lovely South Coast Winery and Resort in beautiful Temecula, California.

