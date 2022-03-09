New Women-Owned Lobbying Firm Launches in Houston

Whitmire & Munoz LLC

Two of Houston’s veteran female government affairs professionals launches one of Houston’s few women-owned firms, Whitmire & Munoz LLC

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exciting new beginnings for two of Houston’s veteran female government affairs professionals, Whitney Whitmire and Lindsay Munoz, as they combine their more than thirty years of experience by launching Whitmire & Munoz LLC, one of Houston’s few women-owned firms in this area of expertise. Established on January 1, 2022, the Houston- based government affairs group is uniquely positioned to use existing and cultivated relationships layered with political savviness and community engagement to provide guidance for their clients as they do business within the Greater Houston region and with the State of Texas.

The firm has a growing list of clients, focusing their work on local and state policy, as well as corporate community investments in the Houston area. Whitmire, a long-time external consultant with her own firm, is bringing established clients to the new business, including Comcast and Texas Association of REALTORS®. Munoz has spent her career as a part of internal government affairs teams, and brings her former employer, the Greater Houston Partnership, along with NRG Energy, as new clients.

“I am excited to see proven leadership come together in support of Houston with the launch of Whitmire & Munoz,” said Jessica Oney, head of government affairs at NRG Energy. “Partnering with a firm that understands the intersection of business and society helps advance our goal of supporting the communities where we work and live.”

For both Whitmire and Munoz, this new partnership goes beyond the workday to create positive change for the future of Houston, where they are both raising their families. “Having grown up in Texas politics, I have seen firsthand the impact that good policy can have on communities,” said Whitmire. Munoz followed by saying, “If our firm was a Venn diagram, we would be sitting at the intersection of business, government and community. Our firm will be working with clients that value not only profitability, but also their footprint within the communities in which they do business.”

About Whitmire & Munoz LLC

Whitmire & Munoz LLC is a women-owned consulting firm located in Houston, Texas, providing collaboration and counsel, advocacy planning and road mapping, as well as corporate and community investment services, which are primarily focused on local and state governments within the Greater Houston region. For more information, visit www.whitmiremunoz.com.

