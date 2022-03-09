Achieving a Triple Win: Margaret's Couture Cleaners a Winner of the 2022 WeddingWire Couples' Choice and The Knot Awards
The accolade represents the vote of top wedding professionals across the board in quality, service, responsiveness, and professionalism.
“The Clothing Doctor,” cites Margaret’s the Couture Cleaners as an “exceptional dry cleaner.”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Margaret's the Couture Cleaners is honored to be one of the top vendors in Dress & Attire in San Diego.
— Steve Boorstein
To determine these distinguished wedding professionals, WeddingWire analyzed reviews within its Vendor Directory across more than 20 service categories—from venues and caterers to florists and photographers—to find the most- and highest-rated vendors of the year. The winners exhibit superior professionalism, responsiveness, service, and quality when interacting with the millions of couples who turn to WeddingWire to help with their wedding planning process each month.
Wedding professionals who win WeddingWire Couple's Choice Awards are members of WeddingPro, a leading B2B wedding brand. A marketplace and community for wedding professionals, WeddingPro connects businesses with more than 13 million unique monthly visitors who are planning weddings on WeddingWire and The Knot, as well as with hundreds of thousands of pros in the industry. Through its online marketplaces, educational programs, and community-building events, WeddingPro is dedicated to helping wedding professionals build relationships with couples and pros that grow their businesses.
The Knot Best of Weddings is an annual award that recognizes the top wedding vendors across the country. This prestigious honor represents the highest-rated vendors on The Knot who are trusted, dependable, and deliver quality service. Only the best wedding vendors (top 5%) receive this award!
About Margaret's the Couture Cleaners
Margaret's is a bridal gown alteration, preparation, and preservation company located in San Diego, Calif. This team of in-house technicians has years of experience when it comes to attending wedding dresses and other unique gowns. The team at Margaret's Cleaners worked closely with their clients for a stress-free and trusted service. https://linktr.ee/MargaretsCoutureBridal
Ahead of your wedding day, Margaret's offers many services to ensure that your gown looks pristine. They can precisely alter your dress to make sure it fits and flaunts your natural beauty. Your gown can also be professionally cleaned and pressed before you're due to walk down the aisle. What's more, for those tying the knot abroad, your dress can be carefully packed for traveling long distances. Margaret's is proud to be the Nation's First Five Star Certified Couture Cleaner®. We are pleased to be a preferred provider and referred by premier retailers, couture designers, and elite bridal salons. Finally, post-wedding, this team can forever preserve your gown so it can be treasured as a keepsake.
Margaret's the Couture Cleaners recognizes that exceptional garments require exceptional care, and we have the knowledge to protect and preserve your wardrobe investments. Please visit us at Margarets.com
