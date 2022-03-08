Marvel Comics #1 “Pay Copy” Up for Auction Now
A Rare Chance to Own a Historic, One-of-a-Kind Comic Book Treasure
This copy is special because the publisher made notes in it, recording how much each writer and artist was paid—hence the term "pay copy." It offers an inside look at the genesis of the Marvel line. Published in 1939, Marvel Comics #1 is one of the top five most important comics of all time. Why? Because it marks the beginning of the entire Marvel universe that is so much a part of modern pop culture.
Published in 1939, Marvel Comics #1 is one of the top five most important comics of all time. Why? Because it marks the beginning of the entire Marvel universe that is so much a part of modern pop culture.
“Marvel #1 gave us the iconic characters of Spider-Man, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Captain America and Avengers,” says Vincent Zurzolo, ComicConnect’s COO and one of the world’s leading comic experts.
“Every copy, and there aren’t many, is incredibly collectible in its own right.”
However, this particular copy is extra special, because the publisher actually made notes in it, recording how much each writer and artist was paid for their work—hence the term “pay copy” or “payout copy.”
“It offers a unique inside look at the very genesis of the Marvel line,” says Zuzolo. “That’s what makes it one of the most desirable copies of any single comic book.”
Specifically, penciled-in notes reveal that the cover artist, Frank R. Paul, was paid $25 to draw the cover, which is now legendary—and also that payments were made to writer Bill Everett (for creating the Sub-Mariner storyline) and artist Carl Burgos (for the Human Torch character), among others. The Sub-Mariner, Marvel’s first superhero, is set to make him movie debut in Black Panther 2. Interest in the character’s first appearance in Marvel Comics #1 will skyrocket.
Adding to its value: the comic is graded 9.2 (Near Mint-), which means it’s in exceptional condition. In fact, it’s one of the highest graded copies in existence—and by far, the most famous.
“We’re receiving a firestorm of interest from elite collectors and investors,” says Zurzolo.
The auction ends March 15, 2022—and may make a little history of its own. www.ComicConnect.com
