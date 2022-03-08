2022 Tax Season, Monterey Financial is Expecting Continued Strong Growth From the Tax Resolution Industry
Tax Resolution industry has seen continual exponential growth while helping thousands of consumers satisfy their tax obligation
This was an industry that came to our attention a few years ago, we saw quite a few challenges as a finance partner which is why there really aren’t many lenders willing to participate in the space”OCEANSIDE, CA, USA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every year, millions of Americans fail to properly file their required income tax returns. It is relatively common for individuals and business owners to not fully understand their tax obligation, forget to file, or make small mistakes for multiple years resulting in a heavy IRS fine or penalty. Luckily, there are firms out there that specialize in helping those consumers settle their tax obligation. Tax Resolution firms help taxpayers determine what programs they qualify for and assist them with the application and negotiating process from start to finish. These firms have dedicated tax lawyers, certified public accountants, and enrolled agents that all focus on helping their consumers navigate a difficult and often stressful process. Through their efforts they are often able to help consumers settle their tax debts for much less than what was originally owed and avoid IRS penalties. Monterey has partnered with these businesses to provide support to their financing programs, giving more consumers access to financing for their tax resolution services.
— Shaun Lucas, President & CEO of Monterey Financial Services
“This was an industry that came to our attention a few years ago, and we saw quite a few challenges as a finance partner which is why there really aren’t many lenders willing to participate in the space. It’s a complex service that can often take over a year to complete which adds some risk,” says Shaun Lucas, President & CEO of Monterey Financial Services. “However once we saw the tremendous value these businesses were providing to their consumers, we knew we wanted to get involved.
Through 2021, Monterey helped finance over $31 million in consumer contracts from the Tax Resolution industry. More than 5,000 contracts have been placed to date, with a very high customer satisfaction rate as it relates to delivery of services. A trusted leader in loan servicing and delinquent debt recovery, financing, and more contact Monterey for inquiries here or call 1-800-456-2225.
