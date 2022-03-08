Submit Release
Route 1021 Resurfacing Project Begins in Cambria County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that Grannas Brothers Stone & Asphalt, Inc., of Hollidaysburg, will begin pavement preservation work on Route 1021 (Glendale Lake Road/Beaver Valley Road) between PA 36 and PA 53 on Monday, March 14, in Chest, Clearfield, Reade and White townships, Cambria County.

Starting Monday, work will begin at the Intersection of Route 53 and Route 1021 (Glendale Lake Road/Beaver Valley Road) and will advance towards Patton. This work will be done under short term flagging operations.

Overall work consists of the pavement preservation of 10.28 miles of Route 1021 (Glendale Lake Road/Beaver Valley Road), as well as drainage improvements, guide rail upgrades, signing, tree trimming, and the rehabilitation of two existing bridge structures.

Work on the bridge structures will be completed with temporary traffic signals, more details will follow closer to their implementation date.

All work on this $8.8 million project is expected to be completed by late-October 2022. Work is weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Media contact: Tara M Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101

