Submit Release
News Search

There were 929 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,544 in the last 365 days.

Local sage grouse working group to meet in Greybull

Join us March 16 online or in person

Cody - The Bighorn Basin Sage Grouse Working Group will meet March 16 at 1 p.m. at the Big Horn County Weed and Pest building in Greybull.    The meeting will be a hybrid format with participants having the option to join in-person or virtually via Zoom. All interested members of the public are encouraged to attend.   The Bighorn Basin Sage Grouse Local Working Group is one of eight local working groups in Wyoming. Each is composed of citizens representing various stakeholder groups interested in sage grouse conservation and associated land management issues.    To find more information about Wyoming's local Sage Grouse Working Groups and view meeting details, visit wgfd.wyo.gov.

Photo courtesy of Chris Hansen.

- WGFD -

 

You just read:

Local sage grouse working group to meet in Greybull

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.