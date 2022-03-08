Local sage grouse working group to meet in Greybull

Join us March 16 online or in person

Cody - The Bighorn Basin Sage Grouse Working Group will meet March 16 at 1 p.m. at the Big Horn County Weed and Pest building in Greybull. The meeting will be a hybrid format with participants having the option to join in-person or virtually via Zoom. All interested members of the public are encouraged to attend. The Bighorn Basin Sage Grouse Local Working Group is one of eight local working groups in Wyoming. Each is composed of citizens representing various stakeholder groups interested in sage grouse conservation and associated land management issues. To find more information about Wyoming's local Sage Grouse Working Groups and view meeting details, visit wgfd.wyo.gov.

Photo courtesy of Chris Hansen.

- WGFD -