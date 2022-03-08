Submit Release
Learn to Hunt program opens registration for wild turkey virtual Q & A panel discussion

DES MOINES - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering a virtual program to teach the introductory skills needed to hunt, field dress and cook wild turkey.

The workshop, scheduled for March 31 from 6 to 8 p.m., features experienced instructors teaching basic strategies for hunting wild turkeys such as proper equipment, where to hunt, safe shooting practices, and how to field dress, butcher and cook them, and provides an opportunity for participants to ask questions from the panel.

“This program provides the opportunity to learn the skills and knowledge it takes to pursue wild turkeys for those interested in the challenge of turkey hunting as a means of sourcing their own protein,” said Jamie Cook, program coordinator with the Iowa DNR.  

The course is designed for participants 16 years of age and older with little to no turkey hunting experience. The course will be held via Zoom and there is no cost to attend. Space is limited so early registration is encouraged.

To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vhCMBLPeRqO-Co3KKBPxsg

The program is provided through a partnership with the Iowa DNR and the National Wild Turkey Federation. It is part of a national effort to recruit, retain and reactivate hunters due to the overall decline in hunting and outdoor recreation.

