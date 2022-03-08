Submit Release
Public meeting to discuss yellow bass removal efforts at Lake Cornelia

CLARION – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting a come-and-go open house style public meeting from 6-8 p.m., March 22, in the enclosed shelter house at Lake Cornelia Park, 1768 O’Brien Avenue, to discuss non-native yellow bass management options for Lake Cornelia in Wright County.

Lake Cornelia, a popular destination for angling and other outdoor recreation, is one of 14 natural lakes in Iowa with maximum depths greater than 10 feet. The lake suffers from an overabundance of yellow bass that cause growth and reproduction issues for the remaining sportfish.

Iowa DNR staff will share the results from extensive research studies of yellow bass populations in Lake Cornelia, discuss potential removal options, and accept comments from the public. Those unable to attend the public meeting may send comments via email to fisheries@dnr.iowa.gov or U.S. mail to Scott Grummer, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, 1203 N Shore Dr., Clear Lake, Iowa, 50428.

Any person attending the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

