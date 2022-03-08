Northbound US-31 closes for Rebuilding Michigan project Monday in Allegan County

Contact:

Agency:

John Richard, MDOT Office of Communications, 616-262-1565Transportation

Fast facts: - A $25 million investment begins this Monday to rebuild US-31 in northwest Allegan County. - The project also includes rebuilding Washington Avenue at US-31. - This project is being made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. ­- The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing approximately $25 million to rebuild 3 miles of northbound and southbound US-31 from I-196 north to Central Avenue in the city of Holland, Allegan County. Work also includes culvert replacement, sewer and drainage improvements, bridge work, and rebuilding Washington Avenue from the northbound US-31 ramps to Matt Urban Drive.

These improvements are scheduled to be completed by this November.

The majority of the funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.

Beginning Monday, March 14, northbound US-31 will be closed for the duration of the project and traffic detoured east on I-196 to M-40. Northbound Washington Avenue will be closed with traffic detoured east on 64th Street and north on Lincoln Avenue to US-31.

For up-to-date traffic information on this project and others throughout the state, go to www.Michigan.gov/Drive.