Submit Release
News Search

There were 930 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,548 in the last 365 days.

Juneau Grand Jury Indicts Man for Murder

March 7, 2022

(Juneau, AK) – A Juneau grand jury on Friday indicted Tommy Bowers for murder in the second degree in the death of 54-year-old Earl McKinley of Juneau.

Bowers, 59, is accused of pushing McKinley out of a second-floor window at a Juneau emergency shelter and soup kitchen on Feb. 25. McKinley later died of his injuries at a Seattle hospital.

Bail was set at $50,000.

The charges in the indictment are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. Defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

CONTACT: Assistant District Attorney Hanna Sebold at (907) 465-3620 or hanna.sebold@alaska.gov.

# # #

Department Media Contact: Communications Director Aaron Sadler.

You just read:

Juneau Grand Jury Indicts Man for Murder

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.