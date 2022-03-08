Juneau Grand Jury Indicts Man for Murder
March 7, 2022
(Juneau, AK) – A Juneau grand jury on Friday indicted Tommy Bowers for murder in the second degree in the death of 54-year-old Earl McKinley of Juneau.
Bowers, 59, is accused of pushing McKinley out of a second-floor window at a Juneau emergency shelter and soup kitchen on Feb. 25. McKinley later died of his injuries at a Seattle hospital.
Bail was set at $50,000.
The charges in the indictment are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. Defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
CONTACT: Assistant District Attorney Hanna Sebold at (907) 465-3620 or hanna.sebold@alaska.gov.
