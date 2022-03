BISMARCK, N.D. – Due to winter weather conditions, the Bottineau County Motor Vehicle Service Office closed at 1:30 p.m. today.

For more information about motor vehicle services, please visit our website at dot.nd.gov or call our toll-free number 1-855-NDROADS (637-6237).

David Finley drfinley@nd.gov 701.328.4444