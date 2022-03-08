Press Releases

03/08/2022

Lamont Administration Statement on Tentative Agreement With SEBAC

(HARTFORD, CT) – Max Reiss, director of communications for Governor Ned Lamont, released the following statement regarding a tentative agreement the administration reached with the State Employees Bargaining Agent Coalition (SEBAC), which represents several Connecticut state employees unions:

“The Lamont administration is pleased to have reached this tentative agreement that honors the state’s fiscal priorities through positive and productive negotiations with representatives of our state’s dedicated workforce. The process for ratification by SEBAC will now begin, and it is a process we will respect. Governor Lamont is grateful for the work and commitment of our state employees, and further details on the agreement will be provided upon ratification and submitted to the Connecticut General Assembly for final approval.”