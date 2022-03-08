Land donors honored during reception in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa – More than 3,890 acres of Iowa land in 22 counties with an estimated value of more than $11.6 million was permanently protected through donations for conservation.

The donors associated with 16 donations of land or land value will be recognized during a ceremony on March 23, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., in the first-floor rotunda, at the State Capitol, in Des Moines. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is scheduled to attend. An additional 47 donors from 2020 and 2019 will also be recognized at the ceremony.

Landowners who are in attendance will be honored individually for their donation. For more information about individual donations, visit the DNR website at www.iowadnr.gov/landdonors.