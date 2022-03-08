Kerri Neifeld Confirmed as OPWDD Commissioner

Dear Friends:

I am incredibly honored that the New York State Senate has confirmed me to serve as Commissioner of the New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities. I am humbled by the faith that Governor Hochul has placed in me in asking me to lead New York’s system of services for people with developmental disabilities and will do everything in my power to repay that trust. In partnership with the people we serve, their families, providers, and everyone who cares about the lives of people with developmental disabilities, I look forward to serving as your Commissioner and to working with you to help every person with a developmental disability lead a rich and rewarding life.

Sincerely,

Kerri E. Neifeld Commissioner