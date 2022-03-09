Pro-Trump Senate Candidate Struck from Primary Ballot in Alabama for Openly Supporting Trump
Alabama Democrats Remove State-Certified Senate Candidate Victor Williams from Primary Ballot for his Past and Ongoing Trump Support
Williams models his campaign after Alabama populist “Big Jim” Folsom - a 1950s champion of economic opportunity. Williams calls for a quick slashing of federal/state gas taxes to help all Americans.”FAIRHOPE, AL, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In just weeks, Law Professor Victor Williams, a long-time advocate for Donald Trump, has scrambled the closely-watched race for the US Senate in Alabama.
Williams, who founded and chaired the national "Law Professors for Trump" since 2016, recently launched the related effort:
Williams states that www.TrumpDemocrats.com is a disruptive political movement intent to “reclaim the Democrat Party to the moderate, working person's party of John F. Kennedy and Harry Truman."
Victor Williams models his Pro-Trump Senate campaign after Alabama populist governor James “Big Jim” Folsom who is famed as a 1940's and 1950s champion of civil rights and economic opportunity.
Williams, for example, calls for a quick, immediate slashing of federal/state gas taxes to help all Americans' pain at the pump.
Williams was duly qualified for the Alabama US Senate primary ballot as a Democrat on January 28, 2022. He met all the legal/constitutional qualifications, and paid the required $3480 filing fee.
In publicly announcing his campaign, Williams expressed concern about Richard Shelby's former Intern/Staffer Katie Britt's qualifications and for her support for Trump.
The Alabama Democrat Party certified Williams name to the Alabama Secretary of State as one of four candidates for the ballot running for the US Seante on March 3, 2022.
After returning from publicizing TrumpDemocrtats.com at CPAC in late February, Williams began receiving substantial popular support and significant in-state media attention.
However, a coordinated movement quickly ensued to remove the law professor from the primary ballot.
The removal action against Williams started with a 13-page "show cause" order asserting that Williams was a strong Trump advocate, had authored/filed amicus curiae briefs supporting Trump at the US Supreme Court, and was an America First policy supporter.
As was reported by AL.com (The Mobile Press Register, Birmingham News, Huntsville Times):
"State Rep. Chris England, D-Tuscaloosa, is chair of the Alabama Democrats and filed a show cause order Thursday for Williams to prove why he should remain on the ballot.
A copy of the order, obtained Thursday by AL.com, quotes at length from Williams’ pro-Trump website.
The order also objects to Williams’ contention that Trump was the rightful winner of the 2020 election won by Biden."
AL.com further reported:
"The Alabama Democratic Party on Friday removed Victor Williams of Fairhope from its primary ballot as a candidate for U.S. Senate after learning he professed support for former President Donald Trump."
Williams expressed shock and surprise at the removal action as his campaign has largely ignored his three Democrat Senate competitors.
Williams' www.TrumpDemocrats.com campaign focuses it's full attention on Shelby's former Intern/Staffer Katie Britt who is a leading competitor in the race.
Bloomberg reports that the 87-year old Shelby is using his Appropriations Committee authority to encourage big donations to and endorsements for his former Intern/Staffer. Bloomberg and other media are also reporting that senators such as Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins as well certain DC lobbyists are now publicly supporting Katie Britt.
As noted above, Victor Williams modeled his Pro-Trump Alabama Senate campaign message after the state’s Democrat populist governor James “Big Jim” Folsom famed as champion of civil rights and equal rights for all Alabamians in the 1950s.
Williams credits Folsom's effective use of the term "Alabama Big Mules" for the monied, powerful, greedy elites in Alabama power circles who are determined to keep ordinary, struggling, hard-working Alabama citizens under their political control and economic oppression.
Williams weaves together MAGA/America-First policies with modern populist ideas such as:
*Immediate Slashing of Federal/State Gas Taxes to ease pain at the pump.
*Accept Federal Funds to Expand Alabama Medicaid for desperately poor Alabamians.
*Equality of Opportunity for All Citizens with Color-Blind Laws and Policies.
*Term limits for Congress, Judges, Congressional Staff, Military Brass, and all Federal Employees.
Before completing a graduate degree from Harvard University and then three law degrees for his eventual a career as a law professor and legal scholar, Victor Williams took certification from a teachers' college and taught sixth grade for 3 years.
Williams thus has a unique perspective on national education reform ideas, including:
*Closure of All Teachers' Colleges and Education Departments at American Universities (through withdrawal of federal funding).
*Require Quality Subject-Matter Majors/Minors for American Teachers.
*Equal Federal Funding for Genuine Gifted Programs (3-grade-level-advanced minimum) with that Existing Funding for "Special Education" (LD, ED, ID) Programming.
As for the Democrat Party "show cause" allegations that Williams loves Trump and has zealously supported Trump since late 2015, Williams invokes a James “Big Jim” Folsom famed line when Folsom was attacked by both Republicans and Democrats:
“GUILTY. I CONFESS TO ALL OF IT. NOW, LET’S TALK ABOUT THE ISSUES.”
