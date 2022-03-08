Mothers of Missing Tamils in Sri Lanka Wish Good Luck to the Ukrainian People, Especially to the Ukraine Mothers

We Tamils firmly believe that Russian aggression is immoral and Russia cannot succeed. The Ukrainian people are united against this criminal act.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mothers of Missing Tamils in Sri Lanka Wish Good Luck to the Ukrainian People, Especially to the Ukraine MothersThe following press report has been released by the Mothers of Enforced Disappeared Tamil Children in Vavuniya on the eve of Women’s Day:Today is the 1890th day of our continuous struggle to seek help from the US and EU in finding our missing children. It is also International Women's Day, a global holiday celebrated annually on March 8 to commemorate the cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements of women. Today we want to honor the achievements of the Tamil Mothers, who have been in this booth for the last 5 years trying to locate their children—sons and daughters that were cruelly and illegally taken away by the Sri Lankan army and their supporters.The disappearance of a child is considered the single worst stressor a parent can undergo, and the enforced disappearance of a child may be the worst trauma a human being can experience. Feelings of sadness, anger, loneliness, and hopelessness are all common emotions that mothers experience during the desperate search for their children. Some of the Tamil mothers have died due to the stress of trying to find their missing children.We want to salute those mothers who were with us here in this booth for a long time but tragically are no longer with us.On this Women’s Day, we also want to applaud the mothers in Ukraine for making the difficult decision to flee as refugees to neighboring countries. While their husbands and sons stayed to fight against the Russian aggressor, these women made the prudent and no less courageous choice to leave the warzone.Referendum is a democratic process. Through referendum it was decided that Ukraine would form its own country after the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991. Russia did not have the right to start a war in Ukraine.We Tamils firmly believe that Russian aggression is immoral and Russia cannot succeed. The Ukrainian people are united against this criminal act. We Tamils have learned a lesson from the Ukrainians. If we work together, we can be successful. If we fight each other, however, we will fail. Calling for referendum is not a violation of the Sixth Amendment to the Constitution of Sri Lanka. Even the Sri Lankan government needs a referendum for any constitutional changes to be approved. We know that the Sixth Amendment to the Constitution of Sri Lanka maintains that it is a criminal offense to advocate secession and establish a separate state within Sri Lanka. Our referendum is not about separation but rather the expression of the Tamil people's political wishes.Before I finish this Women's Day press meeting, let me once again state that we all pray and wish for the best of luck for the people of Ukraine in their war against the Russian aggressor.The war in Ukraine is a failure of the world order. Since the international community ignored the injustices that happened to Tamils in Sri Lanka and did not hold the Sri Lankan government or military accountable, it gave all other oppressors and aggressors a green light to do what they want to do. We hope that peace is restored and all war criminals brought to justice.

இந்த மகளீர் தினத்தில், உக்ரைனின் தாய்மார்களின் துணிச்சலை நாங்கள் மதிக்கிறோம்: தாய்மார்கள், வவுனியா