Reviva announces its upcoming Bakuchiol Plus Serum

Bakuchiol, a natural retinol alternative, offers similar skin benefits without the issues

Our Bakuchiol Plus is going to be a must-have skin care product – it’s that amazing.” — Bill Levins

HADDONFIELD, NEW JERSEY, US, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reviva Labs announces its upcoming Bakuchiol Plus Serum which will begin shipping in the second quarter. A gentle, plant-based “retinol alternative” it features Bakuchiol along with Alfalfa extract and Artichoke extract with a light jasmine oil scent.

Reviva’s Bakuchiol Plus Serum is a unique and potent anti-aging serum. Bakuchiol has been used in traditional Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine for centuries thanks to its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. Its recent ‘discovery’ as an effective ingredient in facial care products is making bakuchiol the next “holy grail” ingredient.

Recent research has shown bakuchiol has an impressive list of skin benefits including increasing cell turnover; visibly reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles; diminishing blemishes; improving the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation; and protecting skin from free radicals. Alfalfa, an antioxidant-rich ingredient, includes vitamins A, B, D, E, & K, chlorophyll, polyphenols, and a plethora of skin-loving minerals. Artichoke helps diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while also improving skin elasticity. It helps to minimize pores, boosts collagen, and helps moisture retention. It’s also rich in Vitamin C, making it well rounded for your overall complexion.

“We have over fifty products in our skin care line and this one is truly remarkable,” said Bill Levins, president of Reviva Labs. “Our Bakuchiol Plus is going to be a must-have skin care product – it’s that amazing.” Reviva Labs’ Bakuchiol Plus Serum will be an excellent complement to its previously revised Collagen Revitalizing Crème that added 0.6% bakuchiol to its already amazing formula. According to Jeri Trachtman, Reviva’s VP or Sales, “retailers and distributors will be able to pre-order this product at Expo West and in the coming weeks to ensure they’re among the first to have this item when it’s shipping.”

Reviva Labs’ Bakuchiol Plus Serum will be available from Reviva Labs and several resellers and distributors in the second quarter of 2022. Priced at $32.00 for one ounce this rich but light oil serum will drench skin with beneficial extracts resulting in a more youthful complexion so glowing and dewy it will likely leave others envious.

About Reviva Labs

Reviva Labs formulates safe, effective natural skin care that is sold in major retailers, professional spas and salons, and health food stores nationwide and around the world. For over 49 years Reviva has delivered many skin care breakthroughs and introduced new natural ingredients to the market. Reviva Labs products are free of toxic or harmful ingredients, are cruelty-free, and proudly made in the USA. Our commitment to formulating products using natural elements as well as technological advances has made Reviva Labs a leader in the natural skin care industry.

