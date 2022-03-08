Turnkey Three-Villa Saint-Tropez Estate to Auction with Rutger Volkert of Janssens Immobilier-Knight Frank

Being back in the Gulf of Saint-Tropez area is exciting, especially with such a unique product that will allow the potential buyer to host a large family, friends, or tourists for income.” — Adam Moorhouse, Business Developer

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nestled in the mountains just north of the Gulf of Saint-Tropez, France, this stunning three-villa estate will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Rutger Volkert of Janssens Immobilier-Knight Frank. Previously listed for €7 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder regardless of the price. Bidding is scheduled to be held on 1–6 April via our online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“Being back in the Gulf of Saint-Tropez area is exciting, especially with such a unique product that will allow the potential buyer to host a large family, friends, or tourists for income,” stated Adam Moorhouse, EMEA business developer. “It’s a grand opportunity for the discerning buyer in a picture-perfect region of France just in time for the high season.”

Surrounded by stunning mountains, lush trees, and mature gardens, this three-villa estate in the community of La Garde-Freinet in the Côte d'Azur of France is a true gem. Picturesque grounds and resort-like amenities elevate the undeniable paradise of the Gulf of Saint-Tropez. Both the main and second villa boast their own private, heated outdoor swimming pools with a backdrop of natural splendor. A private tennis court, fitness room, and refrigerated wine- and storage cellar round out the estate’s amenities, while parking for fifteen vehicles ensures guests will always feel welcomed. Spacious and light-drenched entertaining spaces in each turn-key villa plus eleven bedrooms in total make hosting all the easier. Each villa is designed for entertaining both indoors and out, to make the most of the perfect location. Additional features include: mature gardens; fitness room; up to 15 parking spaces; and the third villa is set up as a bonus/play space—all just 13.3km to beaches and 110km to Nice.

“We’re excited to partner with Concierge Auctions—especially after their many successes in France,” stated the seller. “We’re eager to get this property in front of a global audience as a part of the company’s extremely far reaching network of high net worth buyers, in addition to the added buzz surrounding their Global Sale. It just made sense for us to capitalize on this opportunity and we know it will pay off come auction day.”

Nestled in the French countryside, multi-million dollar estates with exquisite villas in hamlets throughout La Garde-Freinet keep this Côte d'Azur commune a coveted location. Within the picturesque town itself, known as the gateway to the Gulf of St Tropez, stone houses and historic streets lined with cork oaks and chestnut groves create a romantic atmosphere. Stand in the old Fort Feinet, surrounded by restaurants and cafes, to enjoy a panoramic view of the Argens valley and the St Clement plains all the way to the Alps. Beyond the town boundaries, a plethora of rural escapes from lush forests to the Massif des Maures mountain range await. The A8 and A57 make travel by automobile truly convenient. Nearby Cannes boasts the closest high-speed rail station. Travel by air from Toulon or Nice, or private aircraft through Saint Tropez.

The property is available for showings Monday through Friday 1-4PM and by appointment, and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, Concierge Auctions was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Realogy Holdings Corp., the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 32 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.